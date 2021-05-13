Lewisburg, Pa. - As a residential institution, Bucknell University has long required incoming students to be vaccinated against many diseases that can spread quickly in shared living spaces.

University President John Bravman has announced beginning Aug. 1, all Bucknell students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to their arrival on campus for the fall 2021 semester unless they have an approved exemption on file with Bucknell Student Health.

Exemptions include a verified medical condition for the COVID-19 vaccine as documented by the Centers for Disease Control, or a religious belief or practice that conflicts with the COVID-19 immunization requirement.

In requiring the vaccine for students, Bucknell joins a growing list of more than 300 U.S. colleges and universities, including many in the Patriot and Ivy leagues.

“Beyond our responsibility to protect the health and safety of our campus community, Bucknell is deeply committed to providing students with a full and robust residential experience. That has been difficult during the past year due to pandemic-related measures,” Bravman wrote in an email to the University community.

“Mass vaccination will be essential to our ability to return to as ‘normal’ an academic and campus life as possible this fall," Bravman's statement continued.

The University will work with individual students who may have limited access to the vaccine, including international students, to ensure that they can meet this new requirement.

Students will receive instructions from Bucknell Student Health on how to submit vaccine documentation.

As of right now, 11 Pa. institutions of higher learning are mandating all students must be vaccinated before they enter their respective college campuses.