Lewisburg, Pa. — For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Bucknell University will again welcome alumni and their families to campus for Reunion Weekend from June 3 through June 5.

This Reunion Weekend will celebrate class years ending in two and seven. 50th reunions will be held for classes from 1970, 1971, and 1972, covering two reunions that were delayed due to Covid-19.

Returning Bucknellians can enjoy activities ranging from all-class celebrations and class-year events to shuttle and walking tours of campus; Bucknell 360° classroom sessions; and outdoor activities like kayak trips on the Susquehanna River, a hike at Dale’s Ridge, and a golf tournament.

Friday’s special events include a Freeman College of Management reception in Holmes Hall to celebrate the College’s fifth anniversary.

On Saturday, there will be a College of Engineering reunion in Academic East; a Spratt House tour and presentation for all former cadets of the Bison Battalion ROTC program; a Department of Theatre & Dance reception in Holmes Hall; and a 25th anniversary big band performance of the Bucknell Jazz & Rock Ensemble in Harvey Powers Theatre, Coleman Hall.

Saturday morning will feature the Bucknell University Alumni Association awards reception and ceremony in the Elaine Langone Center’s Terrace Room.

This year’s award winners are:

Loyalty to Bucknell Award: Connie Tressler, '62, M'65, P'90

Connie Tressler has remained remarkably committed to Bucknell and the surrounding community since she graduated. She served as president of the Bucknell Club of the Greater Susquehanna Valley for nearly 10 years; president of the Bucknell Club of Northeastern Pa. (covering Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, and surrounding counties); was a dedicated volunteer for the 50th and 55th Reunion Giving Committee; and was reunion chair for her 55th reunion.

Service to Humanity Award: Channell Wilkins ’82

At the New Jersey State Department of Human Services, Wilkins helped to develop the state Juvenile Justice Commission and contributed to significant changes in the child support system over the course of a decade. He went on to become director of the Office of Head Start for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Bush administration. He makes time for his alma mater by serving as an alumni admissions volunteer and assisting students through the Center for Career Advancement.

Young Alumni Award: Lisa H. Tostanoski ’12

Tostanoski is currently a postdoctoral fellow in the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center – Harvard Medical School. Since graduating magna cum laude from Bucknell, she has pursued academic research training, developing expertise in biomaterials, drug delivery, vaccine design, and immunology. She has published over 40 peer-reviewed articles, some in such top journals as Nature, Cell, Science, and the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Outstanding Achievement in a Chosen Profession Award: Kenneth W. Freeman ’72

The namesake of the Freeman College of Management and the Kenneth W. Freeman Professorship and Dean of Management position, Freeman served as a Bucknell trustee for 18 years and as chair of the Board of Trustees for nine of those years until June 2017.

He began his career at Corning in a series of financial positions and went on to leadership roles in numerous organizations. Notably, he served as chairman, president, and CEO of Quest Diagnostics, the medical testing business spun off by Corning in 1996. He later served at Boston University as dean of the Questrom School of Business for eight years, presiding over a period of significant innovation and enrollment growth.

The weekend’s “Bison Blast” celebration — featuring music by the band UGO — will begin at 9 p.m. on Saturday in the tent near Sojka Lawn. Weather permitting, the day will wrap up with late-night fireworks beginning at 10:30 p.m. The fireworks may last until 11 p.m.

Reunion Weekend comes to a close on Sunday with a 10 a.m. service of worship, remembrance, and celebration in Rooke Chapel, an interfaith service in which all alumni, faculty, and staff who passed away in the past year will be remembered.

The exhibit "Memento: Museums & Their Dealings with The Dead" — which looks at the acquisition of objects from tombs and graves as an exploitation of death — will also be on view at the Samek Art Museum’s Downtown Gallery, 416 Market Street during its open hours, Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Through the Years," a collection of photographs and other materials from the University Archives collection, will also be displayed in Bertrand Library, Lower Level 1, during the library’s open hours, Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lewisburg community is invited to join several of these events during the weekend, including Bucknell 360° sessions; the exhibit at Samek Art Museum’s Downtown Gallery; and Sunday’s service at Rooke Chapel.

The complete schedule is available here.

