Lewisburg, Pa. - Last summer, Tanisha M. Williams participated in Black Birders Week, the social media campaign which highlights Black birders that followed a racist incident in New York's Central Park involving birdwatcher Christian Cooper.

Inspired by the campaign's success, Williams, a botanist, took to Twitter to explore interest in starting #BlackBotanistsWeek to bring together Black people who love plants.

Williams, a Burpee Postdoctoral Fellow in Botany, at Bucknell, received only eleven responses to the initial Tweet. Eventually that grew to over 200,000 interested participants.

The idea received international media exposure from outlets like NPR; Science; The Philadelphia Inquirer; USA Today; and more.

Williams now is seeking even more participation with the official #BlackBotanistsWeek2021 event, which will take place from July 26 through 31.

She has received interest from several international universities and botanical gardens, including two in South Africa.

“Last year we felt like we got a lot of amazing participation, but mainly on the U.S. side, and so we’re really looking outward,” Williams says.

Due in part to her #BlackBotanistsWeek efforts, the American Society of Plant Taxonomists (ASPT) selected Williams as its 2021 Peter Raven Award recipient. She was presented the award virtually on Thursday, July 22 as part of the Annual Botany Conference this week.

“We’re going to have a Global Botany Day. We’ll call on all of those botanists outside the U.S. to participate in our week, in addition to days about crops, house plants and other subjects. We’re bringing in Black botanists from around the world to educate us about different plants, as well as to highlight some of the interesting plants where they are," Williams added.

Named for renowned botanist Peter Raven - president emeritus of the Missouri Botanical Garden - the award has been presented annually since 2000 to a plant scientist making exceptional outreach efforts to non-scientists.

It is considered the society’s most prestigious recognition of achievement in international science communication.

“The award is all about having this lifelong commitment and curiosity around botany and plants. But also, it’s about not just keeping that to yourself or confining it to the classroom, but doing outreach where you’re talking to the public and different outlets about how cool plants are,” Williams says.

“This award highlights people who take that message of how cool plants are out to the public, so I definitely think #BlackBotanistsWeek helped in that regard, but I’ve also been doing this outreach work for a very long time," she said.

Williams supports the lab and research of Professor Chris Martine, biology; the David Burpee Professor of Plant Genetics and Research, who was the 2018 Peter Raven Award recipient. Bucknell is now the first institution to have two individuals chosen for this honor.

In addition to the presentation of the Peter Raven Award, five Bucknell undergraduates were presented with a slate of highly selective, research-related awards in the plant sciences during the Annual Botany Conference. The students are co-mentored by Martine and Williams.

The Botanical Society of America chose Anais Barnes ’22, Jeff Heim ’21; Claire Marino ’23; as three of 12 winners of the 2021 Undergraduate Student Research Award, a student grants program requiring a proposal and letter of support.

The award to Heim helped him complete his senior project, while the awards to Barnes and Marino will support their work as Bucknell summer research fellows.

Bucknell undergraduates have now received this competitive award 19 times since 2013.

In addition to her research award, rising senior Barnes was selected to receive a BSA PLANTS Grant. Funded by the National Science Foundation, the competitive award provides full support for Barnes to participate in the Annual Botany Conference this year.

The BSA has also selected Heim, cell biology/biochemistry; Jonathan Hayes ’21, biology; and Heather Wetreich ’21, biology; for its Young Botanist Awards, which recognize outstanding graduating seniors in the plant sciences.

Nineteen students were selected this year from institutions across North America. Bucknell students have been recognized with this honor 17 times.

From nearby Mifflinburg, Hayes was also selected for the Undergraduate Research Prize, the ASPT’s annual recognition of an outstanding and independent research project in the field of plant systematics. Hayes’ honors thesis on using population genetics to assess the conservation status of a rare Pennsylvania grass called river oats, is being prepared for publication.

“What an incredible outcome for our students,” says Martine.

“It’s been a really tough year for student research, with most of their work happening remotely or under strict COVID-19 safety protocols. But these awards are a clear indication of their persistence, talents and grit. Dr. Williams and I couldn’t be more proud," Martine concluded.