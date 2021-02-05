Lewisburg, Pa. – On Feb. 5, 1846, the Legislature of Pennsylvania and governor approved the charter for the University at Lewisburg, which transformed into Bucknell University forty years later. Bucknell University as we know it today is the result of a trustee and benefactor, William Bucknell, who rescued the institution from financial ruin in its early years.

The University will celebrate its 175th anniversary throughout 2021, starting with a State Senate Citation presented on February 3 by Senator Gene Yaw, who attended Bucknell from 1961 to 1963. Bucknell's legacy continues to be intertwined with Senator Yaw's, as his granddaughter plans to join the class of 2025 this autumn.

To mark the official date on Friday, Bucknell President John Bravman and Board Chair Chris O'Brien will open the Board of Trustees' winter business meeting by reading a special proclamation designating 2021 as a celebratory year.

For more information on the history of Bucknell, check out the winter issue of Bucknell Magazine.

Editor Sherri Kimmel included a story about the University's founding in the winter issue, and plans additional stories about the University's history in upcoming issues. A special 175th anniversary webpage with a timeline and links to historical information will also go live on Friday.

Beginning the week of February 7, Bertrand Library will host a series of exhibitions featuring historic artifacts from its Special Collections and University Archives created by Isabella O'Neill, head of special collections and University archivist.

Additional events will be held throughout the year to celebrate the anniversary.