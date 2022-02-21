Lewisburg, Pa. – Students at Bucknell University held a protest on Monday in response to recent allegations that a campus public safety officer mishandled a sexual assault case, and the university covered up the issue.

At 12:15 p.m. hundreds of students, staff, and faculty left their classrooms, their lunches, their offices, and gathered in the science and engineering quad.

The gathering involved chants and multiple speakers. Attendees were given chalk and encouraged to write positive messages on the pathways. Many of the attendees wore teal clothing in support of sexual abuse survivors.

In January, a former public safety officer at Bucknell University filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging that former Chief of Public Safety Steve Barilar mishandled crime cases on campus.

According to the lawsuit, Barilar mishandled a case when he gave a student an opportunity to erase cell phone evidence of a harassment incident in which the student was allegedly involved.

Chief Barilar was supposed to retire in January, but in February, Barliar appeared on the university's webpage with a new title: Special advisor to the General counsel. Barilar's title was later changed to "Casual public safety," after a NorthcentralPa.com reporter reached out to the university for comment.

The university has not released an official statement or comment on the lawsuit, campus walkout, or the alleged actions of Barliar.