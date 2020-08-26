Lewisburg, Pa. – Price gouging or necessary change? Following Bucknell University’s decision to double the cost of the campus meal plan as part of the university’s efforts to mitigate the possible spread of Covid-19, students have accused the University of price gouging and are speaking out about the detrimental effects the new meal plan has on their wallets and their health.

"Bucknell's decision to double the cost of their lowest meal plan in the midst of a pandemic illustrates just how out of touch they are with the needs of their vulnerable students," said Sarah Baldwin, a senior at Bucknell. "Students will starve–and are already starving–because of these changes, and the administration has made it clear they do not care."

On July 24, Bucknell University released their new meal plan which reflected changes made by the University to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including pre-packaged meals, as opposed to the customizable and buffet food options that were previously available to students.

The cost of the lowest meal plan–which only guarantees the student 7 full meals per week–was $1400. Previously, the lowest cost for a campus meal plan was $700.

The University’s decision, which was announced a month before students were slated to return to campus, sparked immediate outrage among students. A petition calling the meal plan changes “unacceptable in the current global climate” gained nearly 5,000 signatures. Additionally, a formal complaint was filed with state Attorney General Josh Shapiro accusing Bucknell University of “price gouging” during a pandemic.

“We heard students’ concerns regarding Bucknell’s new meal plans and immediately reached out to the university. The Attorney General takes allegations of price gouging seriously, especially during the ongoing pandemic that has meant lost jobs and wages for millions,” an Office of Attorney General spokesperson told our reporter. “It is our understanding that the University intends to clarify their meal plan changes to make clear the cost of meals will not increase in the coming days.”

The University did clarify the changes, in an email that was sent by Bucknell University President John Bravman to staff and faculty. After describing the nuances of campus meal plans and highlighting the environmentally sustainable packaging of the COVID-19 student meals, the Bravman addresses the Attorney General’s Inquiry.

“Preparing to address the AG inquiry took considerable time, and I will leave it to him of course to respond to our students in whatever way he chooses. I can say, however, that having shared with the AG information that the previously available $700 Dining Dollars option (debit account) was not at all equivalent to the new $1,400 meal plan, and therefore not comparable with regards to price-gouging, these legal concerns regarding our dining plan decisions are evidently resolved. We have, however, committed to more clearly communicating the distinction in plans between last year and this year,” said President Bravman in the email.

An instagram page called Bucknellexplain, has been sharing student photos of the pre-packaged meals provided to them with the meal plan. The meal photos depict meager portions, smushed sandwiches, and even bits of plastic and an insect mixed in with food.

Bucknell University requires all students to purchase a meal plan regardless of whether the student’s housing includes a kitchen or cooking space. The only exceptions are students who live inside fraternity houses with a kitchen and the few seniors who are permitted to live off campus, which amounts to approximately 200 students in total.

In the past, first year students were required to purchase a cafeteria meal plan with unlimited access (about $2,750/semester) and all other students were able to select from various meal plan options. The cheapest meal plan option gave students $700 debit which they could use to buy meals from campus dining sites or to swipe into the cafeteria (approximately $8-$12, depending on the time of day).

Despite having mandatory meal plans, Bucknell students have been going hungry.

The Instagram page Bucknellexplain details the stories of students who were searching for free food at various campus events and meetings, instead of studying. “Days when I couldn’t find leftovers, I would go hungry, hoping for more success the next day,” reads one post.

Another post compares the cost of food items sold on campus compared to the price of similar items at Walmart.

Spandan Marsini, a junior at Bucknell University, discussed the issue of food insecurity on Bucknell’s campus in his podcast series on campus issues, Dissected. In the podcast, Marsini says, “If I decided to enroll in the $1300 meal plan, I’d have approximately $13 a day to eat in one of the on-campus dining facilities. So, what does $13 get you? Definitely not three healthy meals a day. What it does get you is an $8.25 pasta for one meal, and $4.75 for the rest.”

Since 2004, Bucknell University has outsourced its dining services to Parkhurst Dining Services. Marsini notes in his podcast that campus administrators often use the salaries of food service workers to justify the high price of campus food. He also notes that Parkhurst employees are paid the same hourly wage Marsini himself was paid while working as a part-time diversity intern for the admission office.

Student-led protests and student-faculty coalitions have called attention to the issue of food insecurity on campus and pushed the University to address the issue.

In response, Bucknell created a food pantry in 2018. The pantry, called B-Food Eats, provides students with “a variety of groceries, fresh produce, refrigerated items and frozen meals from Bucknell Dining Services,” according to the website.

“To me this [the food pantry] is a band aid. It’s embarrassing that Bucknell has students that are food insecure,” said professor of Economics, Geoff Schneider, on the podcast. “An institution as wealthy as ours is should not have any students that are going hungry.”

The University's latest change to the campus meal plan prices has left many disappointed students with empty stomachs and empty wallets.

“After a multitude of conversations and meetings talking about injustices related to dining and campus life in general, I was extremely saddened when Bucknell decided to double its minimum meal plan,” said Marsini. “It’s not like our staff are getting paid more and they have been furloughed since March. How can this institution honestly justify charging $1400 for one meal a day for just over three months?”