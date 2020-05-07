Lewisburg -- According to a U.S. News & World Report article, Bucknell is considered among the top 20 U.S. colleges and universities in terms of return on investment (ROI).

The story cites the 20 four-year institutions with the highest 40-year net present value according to ROI research from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce.

U.S. News’ listing includes only institutions ranked among its “Best National Universities,” which are committed to research and offer undergraduate majors in addition to master's and doctoral programs; and “Best National Liberal Arts Colleges,” which emphasize undergraduate study and award a majority of degrees in liberal arts fields.

Bucknell was also ranked among the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges category. The University was found to have a return on investment of $1,417,000 after 40 years, according to the Georgetown report.

“Increasingly, we know students and their families are looking for the best return on the investment on their hard-earned dollars and so we appreciate the endorsement of a Bucknell education through this recognition,” says University President John Bravman.

The University earned the ROI distinction on the same week that the administration announced plans to reset tuition for the 2020-21 academic year amid the COVID-19 crisis by cancelling the 3.5% tuition increase announced in February.

“We believe that by holding tuition unchanged for new and continuing students, we are sending a clear statement that we not only understand the challenges they are facing, but that we are equally committed to helping our students complete their education,” Bravman wrote in the announcement.

Earlier this academic year, Bucknell University was also ranked 25th among the top liberal arts colleges in the Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education U.S. College Rankings.