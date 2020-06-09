Lewisburg -- Bucknell University will aim to implement a full year of on-campus instruction, beginning Monday, August 17 -- a week earlier than originally planned. Like other schools, Bucknell has chosen to eliminate fall break in favor of a longer winter break.

Classes will end on Friday, November 20, and remote finals will begin on November 30 and run through December 7. January graduation will remain as planned on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

“In recent weeks, several teams have been exploring the range of challenges and implications that Bucknell could face in August, including the possibilities of remote learning and hybrid modalities,” wrote President John Bravman in an email to students, their families, faculty and staff. “After considering feedback from faculty and staff, and after iterative consultations with the Emergency Response Team, the Academic Response Team and the Committee on Instruction, our best option is to begin our fall semester on Monday, August 17.”

The adjusted academic calendar conforms with state and federal requirements while giving students a chance to have a typical academic and residential experience. Having one long break instead of two will reduce travel and ideally prevent students from bringing COVID-19 to campus.

“August 17 offers us the best option to help protect the health and safety of the campus community,” he wrote. “Starting early, eliminating fall break and the reading period, and conducting final exams remotely also offers us the greatest flexibility as we consider that changing events and health and safety issues could necessitate a return to remote instruction. It also lowers the possibility of students and members of our campus community becoming infected during breaks and then spreading the virus upon their return.”

Bucknell’s fall planning teams will continue to work on details regarding how this new schedule will affect the classroom experience and other key campus functions. Information regarding move-in dates, New Student Orientation and residential living will be announced in the weeks ahead.