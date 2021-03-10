Lewisburg, Pa. – Each year, the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announces the top institutions for the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government's flagship international educational exchange initiative.

For the most recent academic year (2019-2020), Bucknell University has made the list, ranking in the Baccalaureate institutions with nine applicants and four accepted students.

Bucknell's Fulbright recipients were:

Julia Stevens ’20, a French & Francophone studies and Russian studies major, who earned an English teaching Fulbright to supplement local language instruction in schools in Russia

Marie Catanese ’20, an international relations and environmental studies major who earned an English teaching grant for Malaysia

Maren Burling ’19, an anthropology and Spanish double major whose English-teaching Fulbright will take her to Mexico in 2021-22

Soni Madnani ’20, an economics, political science and Spanish triple major who earned an English teaching Fulbright to travel to Indonesia in 2021-22

Fulbright cancelled all travel in 2020-21 due to COVID-19.

“We are very proud of all our Fulbright applicants,” says Margaret Marr, Bucknell’s director of undergraduate fellowships and research. “In recent years, Bucknell students have become increasingly competitive for Fulbright awards.”

In the current 2020-21 competition, 10 Bucknell students applied and eight are currently semifinalists awaiting final decision.

“Our students work very hard on their applications. I’m delighted they are finding such success,” Marr says.

The Fulbright Program was created to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and other countries. Fulbright is the world’s largest and most diverse international educational exchange program. The primary source of funding for the Fulbright Program is an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Since its inception in 1946, over 400,000 people from all backgrounds — recent university graduates, teachers, scientists and researchers, artists and more — have participated in the Fulbright Program.

Subscribers to the Chronicle of Higher Education can view the full ranking list of institutions here.