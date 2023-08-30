Lewisburg, Pa. — Bucknell University Chief of Public Safety Anthony Morgan has been hard at work creating a new model for campus law enforcement over the last year-and-a-half.

The new system emphasizes different types of training, the use of phone apps, building and maintaining community and public trust, and facility access monitoring.

“We made it a stated goal to continue to strengthen community relationships and public trust while striving for public safety excellence on campus, and these changes continue to strengthen that commitment,” Chief Morgan says. “Many of these changes came from our dialogue with the campus community, which further reinforces our partnership when it comes to campus safety.”

Digger, the therapy dog

One of the students' ideas was to add a therapy dog to the Public Safety team. Bucknell financial aid assistant Kelly Pastuszek volunteered her dog, Digger the Burnese Mountain Dog, to accompany Public Safety officers. The dog is naturally popular with students, serving as a friendly presence while accompanying officers during special events, in the Office of Public Safety, and during daily shifts.

BSAFE app

Another feature puts Public Safety right in the hands of students and staff through their mobile phones. The new BSAFE app can provide real-time location tracking to Public Safety — this feature must be specifically enabled by the user, so it isn't constantly tracking. If the Blue Light function is turned on, users can summon Public Safety to their current location as soon as possible.

The app also allows users to submit tips to Public Safety and send relevant photos or video; send a "friend walk" request to a friend or family member that lets the other party virtually track them as they travel to a destination; and a trigger to call emergency services. A "Social Escape" feature lets users access assistance in escaping uncomfortable or awkward situations — bad dates are not uncommon among college students!

Public Safety can also send emergency alerts through the app.

Tiered response system

The Public Safety staff now includes both armed police officers and unarmed community-service officers for a tiered response system. There is no need to send an armed cop to assist a student who accidentally locked themselves out of their dorm room. Non-threatening calls like vehicle or room lockouts, vehicle jumpstarts, safe escorts, and certain noise complaints will be handled by unarmed officers.

For criminal matters and alarms, armed Public Safety officers will respond.

Morgan hopes to hire two additional unarmed community officers who will operate campus initiatives to build good community relations.

VR and active shooter drills

Bucknell has purchased a virtual reality training unit to allow officers to train for emergency situations under realistic-but-safe conditions. Campus officers also participated in a full-scale active shooter drill with local first responders in June.

Coordination with local law enforcement

Building community with local law enforcement is also part of Morgan’s plan. Jamie Grobes, assistant director of Public Safety, community engagement, and partnerships, organized the summer campus sexual assault symposium and crisis intervention team training with area law enforcement. Both events were well-attended, with the sexual assault symposium having 40 attendees, including representatives from multiple surrounding police departments, both chiefs and officers, as well as a local district judge.

Monitoring building access cards

Public Safety is now overseeing Card Services, which determines and tracks who has access to campus buildings.

“Being involved with access control simply makes sense because of the unique security challenges and risks from who’s coming in and out of particular buildings and what permissions they are given,” Morgan says.

An ongoing project

The above changes are only the beginning of Chief Morgan's plans for upgrading Bucknell's campus safety. Public Safety will continue to seek feedback from community partners, campus staff, and students about future initiatives.

