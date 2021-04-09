Lewisburg, Pa. – Bucknell University professors Joe Tranquillo, biomedical and electrical engineering; and Dan Cavanagh, biomedical and chemical engineering and biomedical engineering department chair, were recently named American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) fellows.

AIMBE Fellows are nominated each year by their peers and represent the top two percent of the medical and biological engineering community. Fundamental to their achievements is the common goal of embracing innovation to improve healthcare and safety.

Tranquillo joined the Bucknell College of Engineering faculty in 2005 and is also director of the University’s Teaching & Learning Center. In July, he will become the inaugural associate provost for transformative teaching and learning. He is a National Academy of Engineering Frontiers of Engineering Education Fellow, senior fellow of IEEE, NSF Pathways to Innovation Faculty Fellow, and American Society for Engineering Education (ASEE) Fellow. His awards include the National Biomedical Engineering Teaching Award and the ASEE Theo Pilkington Outstanding Educator, and he was twice nominated for the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) U.S. Professor of the Year.

"I am so thankful to be a part of such a supportive, creative and fun community that challenges me every day," Tranquillo says.

Cavanagh joined the College of Engineering faculty in 1999 to lead the development of the biomedical engineering department for which he currently serves as the chair. He is the recipient of the Christian R. & Mary F. Lindback Award for Distinguished Teaching and a two-time nominee for the CASE U.S. Professor of the Year Program. He currently serves as the founding director of the Ciffolillo Healthcare Technology Development Program at Bucknell.

For 10 years (2004-14), Cavanagh sat on the executive board of the Biomedical Engineering National Council of Chairs. He also serves as chair of the Alumni Advisory Board for Biomedical Engineering at Northwestern University, his alma mater. For numerous years, Cavanagh held the William C. and Gertrude B. Emmitt Memorial Chair in Biomedical Engineering at Bucknell, in addition to serving as division chair of biomedical engineering with the American Society of Engineering Education.

“The field of biomedical engineering is focused on enhancing the health and well-being of all members of our communities,” Cavanagh says. “My primary goal has been to contribute as much as I can to the learning of our students such that they are then positioned and inspired to affect the lives of those in their communities.”