Baltimore, Md. – Last week, a groundbreaking medical operation made headlines across the globe: a pig-to-human heart transplant. The global medical achievement leads back to northcentral Pa., as the lead surgeon is a Bucknell University alumni.

Dr. Bartley Griffith, who graduated from Bucknell University in 1970 as a biology major, played a key role in establishing the university's biomedical engineering program in the 1990s. Years later, Bartley put his educational background to use by performing the first-of-its-kind surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

The seven-hour surgery was the culmination of decades of scientific research seeking to use animal organs for human transplants. The pig heart had undergone gene editing to make it less likely to be rejected by the human host's immune system.

"This was a breakthrough surgery and brings us one step closer to solving the organ shortage crisis. There are simply not enough donor human hearts available to meet the long list of potential recipients," said Griffith.

The pig heart recipient, 57-year-old David Bennet, has terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for a standard organ transplant by multiple medical centers. Bennet knew the potential risks of the surgery, but he was running out of options and time.

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark but it's my last choice," said Bennet, the day prior to his surgery. "I look forward to getting out of bed after I recover."

As of Jan. 10, Bennet is breathing on his own but is still connected to a heart-lung machine to support his blood circulation, according to a statement from the University of Maryland Medical Center. The next few days will be crucial for Bennet's recovery.

About 110,000 Americans are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and more than 6,000 patients die each year before getting one, according to the federal government's organdonor.gov. The landmark surgery could offer hope to the many individuals who are on the organ transplant waiting lists.