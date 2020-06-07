Lewisburg -- Bucknell University has modified the 2020-2021 application cycle to help bring some relief to students affected by COVID-19. The changes are meant to avoid putting new prospective students at a disadvantage.

Adjusted policies include:

The University's test-optional policy will be expanded to include international and home school students since SAT and ACT exam opportunities were limited. Recruited student athletes are still required to submit standardized test scores due to Patriot League requirements.

Bucknell will accept the Duolingo English Test for international students whose first language is not English. The test can be taken online for $49.

Scores from the College Board's May 2020 online AP exams will be accepted.

A more holistic view of a student's background will be taken while evaluating applications.

“In particular, we will seek to understand how high schools adapted their education in light of the pandemic,” says Bucknell Dean of Admissions Kevin Mathes. “This may include moving all students to Pass/Fail grades, allowing students to choose Pass/Fail grades, continuing to give grades, changes in method of instruction and how the school calendar may have shifted. Essentially, no student will be at a disadvantage for how their high school chose to finish out the spring of 2020.

“That also applies to what students did outside the classroom since we understand that all spring activities were canceled and they may have had summer jobs or activities also canceled by the pandemic,” he adds. “We understand this has a multi-year effect too, because everyone who was enrolled in a high school in spring 2020 will have this oddity on their record moving forward and we will continue to take that into consideration.”

The new policies are already in place.