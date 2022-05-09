Bloomsburg, Pa. — Bloomsburg University will host a National Police Week celebration today at 11 a.m. at Monty's on upper campus.

More than 50 officers from the surrourding region will be on hand for the event. Guest speakers will include Columbia Distrcit Attorney Tom Leipold and Montour County DA Angie Mattis.

What is National Police Week?

National Police Week occurs every May, and in 2022, we will be commemorating it with live, in-person events. National Police Week will be observed from May 11–17. The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will hold ceremonies, including the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil, to honor the fallen officers whose names have recently been added to the Memorial.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.

Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

