Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Bloomsburg University professor was honored recently for her work helping students navigate the complicated world of post-graduate studies.

Toni Trumbo-Bell, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, was named Public University Adviser of the Year by the Health Professional Student Association Student Advisory Council.

Trumbo-Bell, who serves as the pre-medical sciences studies certificate program, was nominated anonymously by former students who have gone on to study in a medically-related graduate school.

"Getting into professional school is complicated," said Trumbo-Bell, who has advised students going to medical, dental, veterinary, optometry, podiatry, chiropractic, and pharmacy schools. "There's more to it than taking classes. And it's tough; sometimes the students need a cheerleader."

"I enjoy advising a lot. When they're successful, I'm successful. That's the joy of this job," said Trumbo-Bell. "I tell students that it's important to keep up with things you like outside of science. Give yourself a place to decompress. All science all the time isn't healthy."

Trumbo-Bell's nominators appreciated her care and support. "She made sure I was on track, and she never let me lose confidence in myself," wrote one. Another shared, "When the time came for me to apply to medical school, she was certain I would get in, even when I sometimes felt doubtful. I feel extremely fortunate to have her in my corner because I know I can always count on her."

The Health Professional Student Association (www.hpsa.org) helps students from underserved communities to become healthcare providers in their communities.

In February, the association's Student Advisory Council invited students to nominate advisors who had helped them during their pre-health and health professional journey. The Council selected an advisor from a public and private university as the inaugural award recipients from the nominations received.

