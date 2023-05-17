Williamsport, Pa. — This June, the James V. Brown Library will host "Kindergarten Prep!" This program will help kids who are starting kindergarten this fall learn some basic skills that can give them a head start.

During the program, kids will explore some math, science, and early literacy tasks while also learning skills such as cutting with scissors, lining up, and building independence skills.

Children are encouraged to bring a backpack if they have one. This helps with developing independence skills and introduces them to caring for their belongings within a group setting.

The program will also introduce children to the folder system and some small classroom expectations. Children will participate in station-based activities. There will be a book read each day to help participants learn early literacy skills.

The program will be held from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday June 5 to 7 in the Blue Program Room on the first floor of the library's children's wing.

Space for this program is limited. To register, visit calendar.jvbrown.edu or call (570) 326-0536.

For more information about the program, contact program facilitator Jacquie Weaver at jweaver@jvbrown.edu or (570) 326-0536, ext. 115.

