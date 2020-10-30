Williamsport, Pa. – The James V. Brown Library has again been recognized by the state for its innovative and creative educational programs for children; the library received a Carolyne L. Smith Best Practices in Early Learning Award by the Pennsylvania Library Association.

Nina White, youth services manager, accepted the first-place award for Creative Expressions for Preschoolers during the annual PaLA conference, which took place virtually from October 19-21.

Creative Expressions was a partnership with the Community Theatre League and was an emotions-based workshop for children ages 3-5 using a variety of creative expression techniques and quality literature. During the workshop, the participants shared and explored books that nurtured a foundation of emotional vocabulary that expanded emotional literacy, and discovered the many facets and dimensions of other shades of feelings.

The goal of the class was for children to build a vocabulary of their emotions, develop and nurture empathy, and gain skills to better manage their everyday emotions through stories and creative drama.

Under White's leadership, this is the ninth consecutive year the library has been recognized for its youth programs:

2012 – David Roberts Excel Award for the Mother Goose Fair

2013 – Daddy & Me Rattle, Rhythm and Rock

2014 – Baby Cafe in partnership with UPMC Susquehanna

2015 – Infant and Baby Massage & Preschool Science Lab

2016 – Pint Sized Pollocks & Sensory Play Story Time

2017 – Jammie Jam & Tinkertown for Tots

2018 – Wobbler Story Time

2019 – Kitchen Science

2020 – Creative Expressions in partnership with CTL

“It has been an honor to lead, inspire and collaborate with such amazing professionals in the department and community over the last 10 years,” White said. “We challenge ourselves to be innovative and let a child-centered approach be our guide. Innovation and creativity are at the heart of everything we do.”