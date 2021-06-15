Williamsport, Pa. – Need to get a passport but can’t take the time off work to visit the post office or prothonotary’s office? Don’t worry – the library can help!

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., is an official Passport Acceptance Facility and open after work and on Saturdays.

Library staff also can take your passport photo, making the library a one-stop shop for all your passport needs.

U.S. citizens re-entering the United States must present a passport book, passport card or other travel documents approved by the U.S. government.

Passport cards are only accepted for travel by driving between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico and seas of port in the Caribbean. Passport books are required for all air travel.

All passport applicants must apply in person, regardless of age. When a child is under 16, both parents must be present and show identification when applying for their child’s passport. If one parent is unable to come, a notarized Statement of Consent from the absentee parent can be used.

To apply for a passport, you will need the following:

One passport photo that meets the U.S. guidelines. The Brown Library will take one for you for a $10 charge.

Passport application form, the DS-11, which is available at the library or the Passport Agency website.

Proof of citizenship, such as an original birth certificate, or a current or previous U.S. passport.

Proof of identity, current valid U.S. driver’s license or state-issued identification card, a military I.D. card or government-issued photo I.D. card.

There are fees associated with getting a passport based on age and must be made in the form of a check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State, along with a separate payment for processing of $35 paid to the James V. Brown Library either by cash, check or credit card.

State Department officials also encourage renewing soon because many countries are now enforcing a requirement for at least six months’ validity on a United States passport. Renewals are expected to take about six weeks. Most Americans can renew passports by mail for a fee of $110.

For your convenience, passport applications are accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

The library also will take photos for those who need photo identification for testing purposes. The same $10 charge applies.

For more information about passport requirements.