Williamsport, Pa. – Whether someone lacks a means of transportation, has mobility issues, or is stuck at home quarantining, the James V. Brown Library is making efforts to bring the library to the community through Books by Mail, the Bookmobile, and online services.

Patrons who are stuck at home can fill out a request form found on the "Outreach Services" tab of jvbrown.edu, or call (570) 326-0536 to order books, audiobooks, CDs, and DVDs through the free Books by Mail program. All items are delivered in a reusable pre-paid mail pouch, and packages are returned in the same pouch. Books can be renewed by phone, through the online catalog or at the nearest Links location unless they are on hold by another patron.

Newer or high-demand items may be unavailable through Books by Mail. Bonus books, reference items, Pa. Room books, and audio-visual materials from other libraries cannot be requested.

To return books, simply repack them in the handy mailer in which they arrive. Postage is already paid.

Every effort will be made to fulfill requests within three days. All materials should be returned by mail 4 days before the due date to avoid late fines.

Online resources are also available through jvbrown.edu, including much of the local newspaper database, POWER Library, Libby, Overdrive, Hoopla, Driver's permit practice exams, and several digital archives such as the Lycoming County Photos and Images Archive, Virtual World War II Memorial, James V. Brown Library Historical Documents, Lycoming County Women's History Collection, and the Lycoming County Korean War Online Memorial.

James V. Brown Library card holders can download the free Hoopla digital mobile app on any Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com to explore thousands of titles ranging from major Hollywood film releases, popular music, audiobooks, and e-books for instant streaming or temporary download. It only requires a library card number and a four-digit PIN.

Thousands of e-books and audiobooks are also available through the Libby app. Libby can be installed from the Apple App Store or Google Play as a free app. It is currently compatible with iOS 9 or higher and Android 4.4 or higher.

Libby allows users to sign in to multiple libraries with one or more card for each library, download books and audiobooks for offline reading or stream in real-time to save device storage space, read graphic novels with zoom-in capabilities, have picture books read aloud, or send books to an e-reader. Libby also allows users to keep track of their reading history in the "Activity" tab and keep bookmarks and notes that sync across devices.

The Bookmobile is currently limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the library is still doing book drop-offs at participating facilities and the library's "Bookmobility" campaign is still running. The campaign will transform mobile outreach services in Lycoming County, continuing the over 80-year-old tradition of bringing the library to rural areas, elder care facilities, and schools.

“Our outreach mission is to go where the people are, to establish deep connections with the people we serve, to bring life-changing stories and knowledge of the outside world to those with mobility and transportation issues, to foster the love of reading, and bring opportunities for lifelong learning to rural citizens and the people that need us the most,” said Barbara S. McGary, executive director of the library. “As we considered replacing the aging vehicle, we saw that our patrons would be better served by smaller, more efficient vehicles targeted to specific audiences.”

Those in charge of facilities served by the Bookmobile couldn’t agree more.

“The Bookmobile is a valuable resource that enables our residents to continue to have access to books, movies and audiobooks that they enjoy which enriches their lives,” said Dorothy Packard, activities director at Rose View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 1201 Rural Ave. Rose View was a participating facility that received contactless monthly book and movie deposits while the Bookmobile was off-road due to COVID-19.

“During this pandemic having these books delivered to us to give to the residents has been very much appreciated,” she added. “Having reading materials, audiobooks and DVDs definitely helps the residents in their leisure since we are unable to do our regular activities that used to take up so much of their time.”

You can support the library’s Bookmobility campaign by donating online at jvbrown.edu/bookmobile-donation and make a difference for Lycoming County residents who use and love mobile library services.

Goals of the Bookmobility campaign include providing a newer, more efficient, more reliable mobile library, purchasing a new van to bring books and other materials directly to senior care facilities, and creating an additional Storymobile to bring age-appropriate materials to preschools, child care facilities, and schools.

Bookmobiles are a cost-effective means of providing library services to large geographic areas. Bookmobiles, like libraries, continue to meet the needs of their communities by offering free access to the latest technology and materials to users of all ages.

In 2019, the Lycoming County Library System’s Bookmobile visited nearly 50 sites during its two-week rotation, including senior centers, low-income housing, personal care homes, private schools and more.