Williamsport, Pa. – Since 1939, the James V. Brown Library has been providing bookmobile services throughout Lycoming County. Last year, the library launched a new “Bookmobility” campaign to transform the way mobile outreach services are provided and update the current Bookmobile, which is more than 10 years old.

There are only 23 Bookmobiles in Pennsylvania according to the Institute of Museum and National Library Services, and the James V. Brown Library operates two of those with its Bookmobile and Storymobile, the early childhood vehicle that visits local childcare facilities.

During the research phase of the campaign, it was noted that more daycares and schools would benefit from mobile library services. These childcare facilities serve children of working parents, many of whom cannot get to the library during the week. Because of this, every two weeks Miss Pam and her Storymobile bring the books and resources to teachers and students.

There is always more of a demand for Storymobile services than one person can provide.

“Our outreach mission is to go where the people are, to establish deep connections with the people we serve, to bring life-changing stories and knowledge of the outside world to those with mobility and transportation issues, to foster the love of reading, and bring opportunities for lifelong learning to rural citizens and the people that need us the most,” said Barbara S. McGary, executive director of the library. “As we considered replacing the aging vehicle, we saw that our patrons would be better served by smaller, more efficient vehicles targeted to specific audiences.”

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the Bookmobile delivered books and resources to students and teachers at several local schools and childcare facilities.

“Due to Covid-19, the James V. Brown Library Bookmobile services have been put on hold. St. John Neumann Elementary students were always excited when the Bookmobile pulled into the parking lot,” said Mrs. Brenda Kremser, first-grade teacher at St. John Neumann Regional Academy. “The students are disappointed but look forward to the day they can climb on board the vehicle and pick out books once again. The Bookmobile offered a variety of books that students enjoyed. It is a valuable resource for our students and the community.”

You can help continue to offer mobile library services to schools like St. John Neumann Regional Academy, Mountain View Christian School, Bostley’s Preschool, Ferrell Elementary School, Firetree Place, and Crossroads Childcare – and allow the library to provide services to even more locations – by supporting the library’s Bookmobility campaign at jvbrown.edu/bookmobile-donation.

There are no late fees for Bookmobile or Storymobile items and materials can be returned at any county library. Visit jvbrown.edu/outreach-services for monthly schedules.

All Bookmobile and Storymobile services are limited during these uncertain times, but book deposit deliveries are still being made to participating facilities.