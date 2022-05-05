breaking news 2020.jpg

Jersey Shore, Pa. --  Police confirmed that a bomb threat was called into Jersey Shore High School on Thursday around 12:30 p.m.

According to Sargeant Brian Fioretti of the Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department, all students were evacuated to the middle school to be reunited with family members. 

Police said students and staff are safe. No injuries were reported, and police are investigating. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.