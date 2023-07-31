Harrisburg, PA. — As Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania enters its second year, students will not be seeing a tuition increase.

The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania's State System for Higher Education (PASSHE) has voted unanimously to freeze the tuition rate for the 2023-24 academic year.

Commonwealth University consists of the former Mansfield University, Lock Haven University, and Bloomsburg University.

"We applaud PASSHE and the Board of Governors for this historic decision," said Commonwealth University President Bashar Hanna. "When Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield came together to form Commonwealth University, we were immediately able to offer each student the programming, learning opportunities, and support of three full campuses for the cost of one. With this decision, we once again show the power of coming together to support the students and families of Pennsylvania."

In-state undergraduate tuition at Commonwealth University's Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield locations will remain at $7,716, as it has for six years. If tuition had kept pace with inflation since 2018, it would be 21 percent higher today, or $9,336.

"Our students are at the heart of everything we do at Commonwealth University," said Commonwealth University Council of Trustees Chair John Wetzel. "Public higher education has the power to transform lives, and we are committed to remaining the most affordable option for all Pennsylvanians."

"PASSHE is proud of our partnership with the state, which helps Pennsylvania's students get the education and skills for the most in-demand jobs at the lowest cost," said PASSHE Chancellor Dan Greenstein in its announcement. "Higher education is changing, and State System universities are continuing to evolve to meet the new needs of students, employers and Pennsylvania's economy. Together with the state, we are strengthening the pipeline of talented and skilled people from the classroom to the workforce and providing value to students as they gain the knowledge to build successful careers close to home."

