Blossburg, Pa. — Blossburg Memorial Library will host a variety of free programs throughout the summer. All of the events will have the theme "All Together Now," focusing on teamwork and communication.

Program season kicked off with All Together Now Summer Reading on June 13. This program is for children ages 4 through 12. During each session, kids will learn about friendship, kindness, and teamwork while listening to stories, making crafts, playing games, and learning new things. There are gatherings every Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m., ending on July 25. There will be no program on July 4.

The program will feature several special guest appearances. The first meeting featured Momentum Music Services, who guided participants through a musical world of wonder and friendship.

The June 27 session will feature staff from Tanglewood Nature Center, who will be bringing a variety of live animals to the library. While showing off the critters, the program hosts will discuss friendship, caring for animals, and food chains.

On July 25, kids will learn some of the basics of American Sign Language with instructor Chris Chester. By learning sign language, children may better be able to communicate with others — and become better friends as a result.

All participants of Summer Reading receive a prize and snack each week, as well as a free book of their choice at the last session.

Sign & Sing

Momentum Music Services will host "Sign & Sing" for babies through five-year-olds and their caregivers each Friday from June 23 through July 28 at 11 a.m. This program uses Baby American Sign Language and songs, movement, and instrument play to teach. The program will teach very young children about common words such as those used to request a favorite food or toy.

Baby ASL can help families learn a new skill that benefits both caregivers and children, building stronger relationships and communication skills. Like the Tuesday program, all participants will receive a snack every week and a free book on the last day.

Adult Craft Nights and Kids Craft Nights will be held simultaneously four times during the summer. Adults will craft and socialize upstairs, while children of all ages will create projects downstairs, supervised by library staff. Anybody can attend, even without children. Artistic or crafty skills are not necessary. All supplies will be included, as well as a snack.

Craft Nights will be held on Thursdays: June 22; August 3; and August 10 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Craft projects will include diamond painting, jewelry making, and pottery! This is a great opportunity for caregivers to spend time with other adults without worrying about finding a babysitter. Kids will be safe and have fun at the library!

Gardening Together

“Gardening Together,” for kids of all ages and their caregivers, will be held on Mondays from 1:30 to 3 p.m.: June 26; July 24, and July 31; August 7 and August 14. Guided by Blossburg’s Plant Nanny, participants will learn valuable gardening skills, growing vegetables from seedling to harvest! All supplies are included and everybody will take home veggies at the end of the program.

Dinosaur Expedition Adventure

It takes teamwork to have a successful paleontological dig and guests will learn about the different skills that come together to successfully excavate a dinosaur during the “Dinosaur Expedition Adventure” on Wednesday, June 21 at 2 p.m. Field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka will take families on a scientific exploration, sharing a variety of fossils, including Elvis – the skull of an Albertosaurus! The program also includes a fun-filled game show with audience participation, a touch of magic, and show and tell with rare fossils. Kids will get to experience the thrill of digging up a real dinosaur bone! This program will be held outside, weather permitting. Please bring chairs or blankets to sit on. If there is rain, the program will move indoors.

Who Stole the Cookie?

The library will partner with Bloomsburg Children’s Museum to host several STEM programs for ages 5 to 12. Participants will learn about forensic science on Thursday, June 22 at 10 a.m. with “Who Stole the Cookie?” On Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m., library visitors will “Engineer Together” and make catapults. That's right — participants will get to launch projectiles! This exciting partnership will continue in the fall will new and exciting activities once a month after school.

Passport to Adventure Camp

“Passport to Adventure Camp,” for kids ages 5 to 12, will be held Monday to Friday, June 26 to 30 from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants will explore the world together through art, music, games, snacks, and activities. Make new friends and see old friends! This program will be full of fun and each participant will receive a free book.

Community Helpers Together

On Friday, July 7 from noon to 2 p.m., the library will host a very special event open to people of all ages. “Community Helpers Together” will explore how local emergency workers help and serve our communities. Meet real local emergency workers and learn about what they do, tips to stay safe, and of course, everyone can check out their cool vehicles in the library’s parking lot!

Summer Afternoon Chill: Express Yourself with Kindness

Teens and tweens will have their very own week at the library. “Summer Afternoon Chill: Express Yourself with Kindness” will include art, games, creativity, friends, books, relaxation, and hang-out time at the library. Snacks and free books are included – plus lots of cool projects to keep! This will be held Monday, July 10 through Friday, July 14 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Music programs

The folk music duo Simple Gifts will visit the library on Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20. Kids and adults of all ages are invited to participate in “Music Camp” on both days from 1:45 to 4 p.m. Simple Gifts will teach participants how to play a variety of folk instruments – no musical experience is necessary! Snacks provided.

Simple Gifts will also host a musicians’ workshop on July 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. Are you a musician? Advanced or beginner, professional or amateur, young or old — this is for you! You are invited to jam and work with Simple Gifts. Refreshments will be provided.

The library will host a concert by Simple Gifts open to the public on Thursday, July 20 at 7 p.m. They will play folk and world music using 10 to 12 different instruments including fiddle, mandolin, guitar, hammered dulcimer, banjo, psaltery, shruti box, baritone fiddle, and banjolin.

The Endless Mountain Music Festival will visit the library on Monday, July 31 from 10 to 11 a.m. All ages are invited to listen to professional musicians, learn about their instruments, and hear different types of sounds and genres of music.

Learning to Sign Together

On Thursday, July 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., instructor Chris Chester will return to host "Learning to Sign Together." This unique workshop will teach the basics of American Sign Language to adults and teens.

Wildlife education

Tanglewood Nature Center will return on Tuesday, August 8 at 10 a.m. with more live animals! People of all ages are invited to learn about, meet, and touch a variety of creatures. This is sure to be a fun and exciting time for everybody!

Adult programs

The library hosts a number of adult programs year-round that also run during the summer, including Mahjong on most Wednesdays at noon and book club on the last Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

There is a "Community Reading Challenge" taking place all summer at the library for anyone ages 12 and up. Anyone from Tioga County is invited to sign up. To participate, sign up at the library and track your reading through Monday, August 21. Tracking began on June 12, so late entrants may have some catching up to do! After signing up, you will be placed on a team based on your location. The library will be scoring total reading for teams in various Tioga County municipalities (Arnot, Blossburg, Covington, etc.). At the end of August, all members of the team with the highest average of books read per person will win a prize. E-books and audiobooks count towards the score.

Free programming is made possible by community donations and grants.

Space may be limited for some children’s programs and pre-registration is recommended. For information on any of the programs, contact the library at (570) 638-2197 or blosslibcirculation@gmail.com. Registration forms and further details can be found on Facebook or at the library.

