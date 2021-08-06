Bloomsburg, Pa. - Things are beginning to seem normal again on Bloomsburg University's campus.

The university announced they are planning to returning to a fully-operational campus, with face-to-face instruction for the Fall 2021 semester. Considering the spread rate of the Delta variant, the university did provide the following guidance to their campus community:

Bloomsburg University is strongly encouraging all members of the campus community to receive their COVID-19 vaccination.

The university will switch to remote instruction if, or when, 5 percent of the campus community has COVID at one time (about 400 active cases).

If the university must switch to remote instruction, it will remain that way for a minimum of two weeks, and until ongoing cases fall below 400.

If instruction must go remote, masks will be required in all campus settings, except for personal residential rooms, and partitioned, single workspaces.

Case tracking is viewable online.



Bloomsburg University will maintain COVID cleaning mitigation, including sanitation stations, fogging classrooms, and regular cleaning of high-touch areas.

Masks currently are required in the student health center, and while using campus transportation.

A free mask will be provided to all members of the campus community who want or need one.

Face shields are available to those requiring alternatives to a typical mask.

Masking is strongly recommended in classrooms, and all high occupancy/close-quarters areas which prevent physical distancing.

Students in clinical settings must follow the guidance of their setting - Academic departments, and program faculty, will communicate rules to students as required.

Baseline testing will be conducted on all students moving into residence halls. Continued surveillance testing will be conducted for residential students.

Vaccinated residential students will not be required to take COVID tests, upon proof of full vaccination .

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home .

Students can get tested at the Fenstemaker Alumni House on campus. Faculty and staff should consult their healthcare provider for testing.

Please note that recommendations may change, based on future state or federal guidance.