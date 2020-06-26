Bloomsburg -- Beta Beta Beta, or Tri-Beta, is a national honor society for biology students that was established in 1922. Tri-Beta has over 430 chapters across the United States. The honor society's mission is to stimulate scholarship, disseminate scientific knowledge, and promote biological research.

A new layer of prestige has been added to Bloomsburg University's chapter of Tri-Beta. The chapter, advised by Abby Hare-Harris and Cynthia Surmacz, has been awarded the Lloyd M. Bertholf Award as the nation's Outstanding Chapter for the 2018 - 2019 academic year.

The Bertholf Committee bases the award upon four criteria: member activity in conducting and publishing research, participation in district and national conventions and other scientific meetings, chapter programming and activities, and orderly record-keeping and communication with the national office. Only activities of the preceding year are considered.

The application considers the number of members in each chapter, thus allowing both large and small chapters to win the award. The BU chapter has more than 60 student members and 14 faculty members.

Activities of BU's chapter included hosting a regional scientific conference for area colleges and universities, holding mock interviews for students applying to graduate and professional schools, and giving a reception for graduating seniors.

Chapter members also supplied coffee and donuts during finals week, provided weekly tutoring sessions for students in introductory biology courses, donated to both a national and local research scholarship, and sponsored a BU student to attend a national scientific conference.

It also held activities for residents at a nursing home, held biology trivia contests, helped Girl Scouts earn science badges, and provided biology-related activities for children at BU's Sibling and Children's Weekend.