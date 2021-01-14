Bloomsburg, Pa. – Due to continued violations of previously announced reforms to its Fraternity and Sorority Life (FSL) system, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania announced they will begin immediate disaffiliation with four recognized FSL student organizations that have incurred infractions since Dec. 2, 2019.

The disaffiliation will be effective the beginning of the spring 2021 semester. It will continue for a period no less than five years, through at least the fall semester of 2025, when the disaffiliation may be revisited for effectiveness and overall interest in the University’s desire or opportunity to expand the FSL community.

This action is being taken due to an overall non-compliance to University standards for student and organizational behavior and the defiance of the University’s zero-tolerance policy.

“The safety and welfare of our students is our highest priority. Our focus remains on creating a safe, educational environment where all students can succeed and thrive,” said Bloomsburg University President, Dr. Bashar W. Hanna.

Bloomsburg University has experienced ongoing challenges in managing the student behavior of many of its fraternity and sorority sponsored organizations. On Dec. 2, 2019, the University notified the FSL community that it was placing the FSL system on probation through the spring 2021 semester.

In response to the probationary status of the FSL community, Dr. Nicole Cronenwett, Bloomsburg’s director of fraternity and sorority life, developed a plan for reforms that was presented to the FSL organizations and University leadership in December 2019.

There were eight areas of reform that were recommended in the plan, including zero tolerance for hazing, risk management policy development, recruitment, new member processes, chapter operations, chapter scholarship, fraternity/sorority scorecard, and social event policy, that included parent education.

Within recent months, the FSL community has had suspensions placed on the following organizations:

Sigma Iota Omega (ΣΙΩ) fraternity – suspension of the organization for a period of 4 years.

Chi Theta Pi (ΧΘΠ) sorority – suspension of the organization for a period of 5 years.

Kappa Delta Rho (ΚΔΡ) fraternity – suspension of the organization for a period of 4 years.

Lambda Chi Alpha (ΛΧΑ) – interim suspension issued October 15, 2020, with a formal hearing upcoming.

The student organizations within the FSL community nevertheless continue to make poor choices that are negatively impacting the University community and placing concern that their actions will jeopardize the health and well-being of BU students and have a negative impact on the community at large.

“While I appreciate the progress and positive steps that some organizations have taken in strictly adhering to the University’s zero-tolerance policy established in December 2019, there is significant room for improvement within the FSL community,” Hanna continued. “Our students know better – and they must do better.”

For those FSL student organizations that have not received infractions in the last year, the current probation period will continue and be extended through the spring semester of 2022. In addition, any future infraction administered to any of these student organizations during the spring semester of 2021, and continuing, will result in immediate disaffiliation for all the remaining FSL organizations.

The FSL organizations that remain as University-recognized student organizations include:

Fraternities

Alpha Sigma Phi (ΑΣΦ)

Beta Sigma Delta (ΒΣΔ)

Delta Pi (ΔΠ)

Kappa Alpha Psi (ΚΑΨ)

Phi Beta Sigma (ΦΒΣ)

Pi Lambda Phi (ΠΛΦ)

Tau Kappa Epsilon (ΤΚΕ)

Zeta Psi (ΖΨ)

Sororities