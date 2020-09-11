Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Bloomsburg University is introducing a new test-optional admission practice for the 2020-2021 application cycle. First-year applicants to the university will not be required to submit a Scholarship Aptitude Test (SAT) or American College Testing (ACT) score to complete admissions applications.

In addition to COVID-19 cutting off many students' ability to take the SAT or ACT exams, the SAT and ACT exception is part of the first year of a pilot program that is designed to enable a more comprehensive application analysis.

“We know that many of our students are facing unprecedented uncertainty and may not have access to take the SAT or ACT this year,” said Chris Lapos, associate vice president for undergraduate and transfer admissions. “Bloomsburg University always prioritized providing access to higher education to all students, and this approach allows us to continue to fulfill our mission while ensuring students have the preparation necessary for success in college.”

All applicants who submit a high school transcript will receive full consideration for admission and scholarships. Applicants will not be penalized or otherwise disadvantaged for not submitting a standardized test score with the admissions application.

When reviewing applications for competitive programs, like nursing, BU will consider the rigor of the courses taken, including AP, honors, and dual enrollment course work. Applicants can still choose to include SAT or ACT scores in what they submit for admission consideration, and Bloomsburg University’s admissions team will review these scores accordingly.