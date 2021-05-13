Bloomsburg, Pa. – Following the recent death of a female nursing student and a long history of issues, Bloomsburg University announced it is ending all Greek Life.

"Effective immediately, Bloomsburg University is terminating its fraternity and sorority life (FSL) program and severing ties with all national and local FSL organizations currently affiliated with the University," said Dr. Barshar Hanna, President of Bloomsburg University, in an email sent to the entire campus earlier today.

Barshar also reminded students that "their conduct remains subject to all applicable University policies" in the email.

The announcement comes after sophomore Leah Burke, a female nursing student at Bloomsburg University.

According to a report by BUNow, Burke died after "an incident on the outdoor stairs at the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity house at 373 East Third St., Bloomsburg, according to students familiar with the situation." Burke's death is still under investigation.

Burke's death is not the first death the school has had in connection to Greek life. In 2019, Justin King, a freshman was found dead after allegedly spending the night partying at multiple fraternities. Additionally, issues related to behavior, noise violations, and alleged sexual assaults have occurred in connection to Greek Life at the University dating back many years.

This is a developing story.