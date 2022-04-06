Bloomsburg, Pa — Beginning Thursday at 8 a.m. and running through Friday at 3:07 p.m., Bloomsburg University will launch its first-ever '1867 Minutes of Giving Challenge.'

The number 1867 is the time frame for the giving day because it marks the year Henry Carver, Bloomsburg University's first president, laid the foundation for the University's signature building which bears his name.

"Our goal for this special event is to unite alumni, students, faculty, staff, friends, and our surrounding communities to be 'All In' for Huskies while supporting the areas that mean the most to them," said Jerome Dvorak, executive director of the Bloomsburg UniversityFoundation.

To help encourage participation, all donors will be invited to engage in the interactive day that celebrates generosity and philanthropy specific to the University. The day will be filled with giving challenges and matching grants in which donors can compete and help raise more money for the areas they've chosen to support.

The University hopes to see 500 donors make a gift in just 1867 minutes and has made it easy to participate from anywhere with just a few clicks. Matches and challenges will also be promoted on social media to help boost donor engagement throughout the day. For the latest updates leading up to and during the 1867 Minutes of Giving Challenge, follow the BU Foundation on Facebook and Instagram @bufoundation.

"The most important message we can share with our alumni and our students is that by coming together to show our collective support with a gift of any size, we are increasing the value of a BU education," said Dvorak.

To participate or to learn more about ways to maximize your impact, visit giving.bloomu.edu/1867.



