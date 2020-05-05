Bloomsburg -- Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania is ranked second nationally among top online schools for their graduate-level instructional technology program in 2020 by the College Affordability Guide. In the list, BU is one of only two institutions from Pennsylvania, and the only university from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education ranked in the top 20.

Karl Kapp, a professor in the department of instructional technology and director of the Institute for Interactive Technologies, is thrilled for the ranking.

"We are extremely proud to be featured number two on this list for two reasons. First, it shows just how affordable a master's degree in instructional technology from Bloomsburg University can be. Many of our students indicate the instructional design degree pays for itself in just a short time after graduation. And second, it validates the knowledge, contribution and impact our graduates make in the field of instructional technology. Our goal is for our students to go out and dent the universe and this ranking shows they are having an impact."

Kapp continued. "This ranking also shows why our students have won the DevLearn DemoFest student design/development contest five years in a row. Our students consistently rise to the occasion and are shining examples of BU can produce."

College Affordability Guide writes that BU students in the online program leading to a Master of Science in Instructional Technology and Design receive hands-on experience working for a real-world client. Each student is matched with an external organization, which could be a business or nonprofit, and creates a working instructional technology product for that organization.

The college runs a national center called the Institute for Interactive Technologies, which receives requests for instructional technology assistance from organizations all over the country. The curriculum for this master's program requires 33 credits, and students can choose a concentration in corporate training or prepare for a Pennsylvania Instructional Technology Specialist Certification.

The College Affordability Guide based its rankings on: