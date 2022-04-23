Bloomsburg, Pa. — With a record number of donors, a Day of Giving fundraiser at Bloomsburg University raised $87,408 in support of BU students.

The inaugural 1867 Minutes of Giving Challenge brought together more than 600 Bloomsburg University alumni and supporters.

The money raised during the fundraiser, held from 8 a.m. Thursday, April 7, to 3:07 p.m. Friday, April 8, will support scholarships and programs for students across BU's campus.

"As president it is wonderful to see these results and how our donors helped make this event a success," said BU President Bashar Hanna. "While we're always grateful for the financial support our donors so generously provide, the purpose of this event was to generate participation and inspire alumni and supporters to come together in supporting our students."

While checks and other gifts continue to come in, as of April 13, the University officially counted 623 donors, a result which exceeded the initial 500-donor goal for the campaign.

The donor tally included more than 50 donors giving to each of BU's colleges, 180 donors who made a gift to support BU Athletics, and 53 current students who made their own gifts to support fellow Huskies.

Through the 1867-minute fundraiser, various challenges were announced with donors having an opportunity to unlock additional money. Among these was a specific challenge issued by President Hanna and his administrative team to generate participation from 100 alumni who graduated within the past ten years, which would unlock an additional $3,000 in scholarships for BU students. Recent Husky grads answered the call, with 115 donors stepping up to show their support.

The University designated the 1867-minute time frame for the giving day because it marks the year Henry Carver, Bloomsburg University's first president, laid the foundation for the University's signature building which bears his name.

If you did not get a chance to make a gift during the 1867 Minutes of Giving Challenge, you can always make a gift to support Bloomsburg University students by visiting giving.bloomu.edu.

