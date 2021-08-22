Bloomsburg, Pa. - Do you fancy yourself as a film critic? Now is your chance to join others and test your skills.

Bloomsburg University's Department of Communication Studies faculty member, David Heineman, will be hosting a weekly film screening in conjunction with his "Persuasion in Popular Film" course.

According to a release, the course examines relationships between popular film and culture, highlighting the role of cinema in constructing ideology, identity and history.

The screenings will be followed by a question and answer session and discussion and will occasionally feature guest experts. All screenings are on Tuesday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the Greenly Center, 50 East Main Street, Bloomsburg, lecture rooms B and C.

The screenings are free and open to the public. Masks are required for anyone attending. For more information, contact David Heineman at dheinema@bloomu.edu.

Dates, films, the release year of the film, and the film's rating are listed below:

Aug. 24 The Shawshank Redemption (1994) (R)

Aug. 31 Paths of Glory (1957) (NR)

Sept. 7 Winter Light (1963) (NR)

Sept. 14 American Psycho (2000) (R)

Sept. 21 Four Oscar-Winning Documentary Shorts (Nine From Little Rock (1964) / If You Love This Planet (1982) / Saving Face (2012) / Period. End of Sentence. (2018)) (R)

Sept. 28 The Thing from Another World (1951) (NR)

Oct. 5 Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) (PG-13)

Oct. 12 It Happened One Night (1934) (NR)

Oct. 19 1917 (2019) (R)

Oct. 26 Suspiria (1977) (R)

Nov. 2 Do The Right Thing (1989) (R)

Nov. 9 The 13th (2016) (NR)

Nov. 16 The Matrix (1999) (R)

Nov. 30 Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) (R)