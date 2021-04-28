Bloomsburg, Pa. -- The Bloomsburg University Dance Minors will present "Table for One," the tenth annual Dance Minor concert, this Thursday, April 29 on the Academic Quad at 11 a.m. and noon. The live performance will feature four solos and one duet.

Limited seating is available at the quad on a first-come, first-served basis. Strolling by to watch is encouraged.

Online viewing will be available for those who cannot attend the live event. Video links will be available on the BU Players website starting on April 30. The online series will feature a collection of fully-staged dance works paired with some site-specific dance for the camera pieces, which will be released as a full-length performance series. These dances will express the impact of COVID-19 on the lives of the dancers, the community, and the world.

All programs feature choreography and performances by BU Dance Minors and collaborative design elements by theatre faculty and students, with artistic direction by Julie Petry.

The live performance has a rain date of May 4.