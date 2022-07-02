Bloomsburg, Pa. — A class of 13 nursing students managed to score a 100 percent first-time pass rate for this year's National Certification Exam.

The students, specializing in anesthesia, are the second group from Bloomsburg to achieve a 100 percent first-time pass rate. The group also has a 100 percent employment rate.

The national first-time pass rate for the certification exam is 85.2 percent.

"Our class of 2016 was the first class to earn a 100 percent first-time pass rate of the NCE," said Debra Minzola, associate professor and the director of the nurse anesthesia program. "It's been a big year for the nurse anesthesia program with several members of the program winning the annual College Bowl at the Pennsylvania Association of Nurse Anesthetists (PANA) Spring Symposium in Hershey, Pa."

This year's students include:

Adam Brodginski

Tawny Engelberger

Abel Gonzalez

Kristi Heiss

Matthew Homishak

Jamie Long

Dorothea Meyer

Matthew Moore

Sarah (Gallis) Murray

Ciana Rollman

Elise Slaughter

Brian Supsic

Ryan Woll

"Congratulations to the nurse anesthesia program class of 2022 for this incredible achievement," praised Bashar Hanna, president of Bloomsburg University. "To achieve perfection is the result of many hours of hard work by the students, Dr. Minzola, and the program faculty. They are to be commended for this impressive achievement."

