Bloomsburg, Pa. — When a Bloomsburg University student in the Army National Guard was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait for a year, his BU family back home made sure to supply him with care packages.

Now Leo Malfara, a Sergeant (E5) in the PA Army National Guard, has returned a way to thank the university, presenting BU President Bashar Hanna with an American flag that flew on one of Malfara's missions.

Malfara was a door gunner for a Black Hawk helicopter over Iraq and Kuwait during his deployment. While serving overseas, the BU military office and BU Student Veterans Association sent care packages to Malfara and the other BU students.

Malfara was one of several BU students deployed with an aviation unit out of Fort Indiantown Gap to Iraq and Kuwait from summer 2020-summer 2021.

