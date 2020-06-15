Bloomsburg -- The Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Zeigler College of Business, in cooperation with the National Center for Women and Information Technology, will present a virtual program called “Sit with Me” on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to noon that recognizes the important contributions women make across the world of technology.

Sponsored by the BU Master of Science in Information Technology program, the virtual “Sit with Me” session will feature approximately 30 executives and educators from around the world as guest speakers. The speakers will take a seat in the “red chair” and tell their stories, embrace women, and discuss bringing inclusion into the world of technology.

To get involved or to learn more about this event, contact Alana R. Humphrey at arh20691@huskies.bloomu.edu, Jacqueline Dobrovodsky at jdobrovods@bloomu.edu, or Loreen Powell at lpowell@bloomu.edu.

The “Sit with Me” campaign was created to increase meaningful participation of girls and women in computing fields and careers.