Bloomsburg, Pa. — Block Party, the unofficial and unsanctioned harbinger of spring in Bloomsburg, is headed to town this weekend, officials say.

Despite efforts to discourage students and out-of-town guests from converging in town for the weekend, the annual student tradition has largely continued, though it has shrunk during the pandemic.

On Monday, Bloomsburg University and Bloomsburg officials announced measures they're putting in place in the hopes of mitigating the party's impact on the general public, including asking distributors to limit selling glass bottles, which can become a hazard when broken or thrown.

Those coming in from out of the area will find limited parking on campus, they added.

Below are the initiatives to increase safety and security related to the annual spring event:

Residence hall visitation restrictions: BU will temporarily restrict overnight guests in the residence halls to one visitor per student for the evenings of Friday, April 22, through Sunday, April 24. A professional security firm will assist in managing guest registrations and enhance front door security. Parking for these guests will be provided in the Blue Lot and the Orange parking lots.

Parking restrictions: BU will prohibit all parking at the Lightstreet Road parking lot and the ATM parking lot. Parking on campus will be restricted to persons attending events on campus. Additionally, temporary parking restrictions will be in effect at the First Street (Green) parking lot to permit-holders only from noon Friday through noon Sunday.

The town and BU also ask all participants to keep in mind:

Neither the town nor BU endorse the Block Party event, and a large police contingency of both uniformed and plainclothes officers will be present.

Town and university police both have a “zero-tolerance” policy for all violations during Block Party weekend. Parents and BU will be notified of all arrests, and university students will be subject to discipline for violations under BU’s Student Code of Conduct.

The town requires permits for social gatherings of 150 or more individuals. Students are reminded that they can be held responsible for ordinance and crimes code violations that occur on property they lease or control.

Bloomsburg University and the town are continuing strong collaborative efforts in an attempt to reduce potential adverse impacts associated with excessive alcohol consumption and binge drinking, which has historically occurred during the unsanctioned event known as Block Party, officials said in a joint statement.

Students are also reminded a brief moment of indiscretion can have a significant and lasting impact on employment opportunities and this is counterintuitive to the goals of the student population to prepare themselves for a brighter future.

Bloomsburg Police, along with BU police and law enforcement partners from both municipal and state law enforcement entities, code enforcement, and Bloomsburg Fire Department and EMS will collaborate to maximize visibility and omnipresence throughout the weekend of April 23, and ensure capability to maintain order and respond to calls for service.

Citations and arrests resulting from the annual celebration of the end of the school year peaked in 2016 at 375 and were trending downward through 2019.

The event changed with the pandemic's emergence and 2020 and 2021 were largely uneventful. Ideally, this respite provided an opportunity for students to consider the negative impact of potential harms associated with the excesses of past events on their well-being and future career aspirations.

In deterring harmful conduct seen in the past, the town and the university hope to provide a catalyst for and conduit to less harmful ways to celebrate the successful completion of the spring semester.

Contact was initiated with local beer distributors and tavern owners to ask for their cooperation in assisting to mitigate the harmful excesses of years past. This included a request to limit sales of glass containers which can become hazardous if broken or dangerous projectiles if thrown.

The town and BU are committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming environment for residents, students, and visitors alike, the statement continued.

"We are one community and call upon student leaders to assist in encouraging responsible behavior, avoiding the pitfalls of irresponsible exuberance, not only this weekend but at all times," the statement said.

Bloomsburg University students charged with violations during the weekend, on or off-campus, will be referred to the Dean of Students for appropriate disciplinary action. Students are reminded, however, that Pennsylvania’s Medical Amnesty Law provides for immunity from prosecution when a person seeks medical attention for another under any circumstances.

This law was enacted to ensure fear of prosecution for underage drinking does not overshadow the sanctity of life for individuals seeking help for themselves or another in medical distress.

