Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Money Magazine has published their seventh annual "Best Colleges for Your Money" listing, which names Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania the sixth best value for a public university in Pennsylvania. The University is ranked 32nd among all colleges and universities in the state.

“This latest ranking by Money Magazine is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty and staff,” said BU President Bashar Hanna. “The credit goes to them, and most importantly, to our high-achieving students who are determined to succeed even more.”

“Best Colleges for Your Money,” assesses more than 700 four-year colleges. The rankings combine the most accurate pricing estimates available with indicators of alumni financial success, along with a unique analysis of how much value a college adds when compared to other schools that take in similar students.

Money Magazine estimates a college’s “value –add” by calculating its performance on important measures such as graduation rates, student loan repayment and default rates, and post-graduation earnings, after adjusting for the types of students it admits. This analysis gives students and parents an indication of which colleges will provide real value for their tuition dollars, rather than simply rewarding colleges that admit the highest-performing students.

This year, given the economic outlook, they’ve increased the emphasis on affordability. Affordability now accounts for 40 percent of the ranking, while quality of education and outcomes each account for 30 percent.