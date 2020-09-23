Bloomsburg, Pa. -- The YMCA in Bloomsburg will be getting a new gymnasium wall mat thanks to Bloomsburg University, in conjunction with the Bloomsburg University Foundation and Resilite Sports Products, Inc. in Northumberland.

The $3,000 sponsorship was made possible through the Bloomsburg University Foundation’s Community Engagement fund.

“Thank you to the Bloomsburg YMCA for inviting Bloomsburg University to partner with them on this important project,” said Bloomsburg University president Bashar W. Hanna. “Our University is only as strong as the community we are part of, and we are excited to have BU featured on the Y’s new gymnasium wall for years to come.”

The mat, adorned with the university’s brand, was designed by Stacey Newell – a member of the university’s marketing and communications team – and was produced by Resilite Sports Products, Inc., in Northumberland, Pa. Resilite’s president, Paul Gilbert, is a 1982 graduate of Bloomsburg University and the company celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019.

“The Bloomsburg Area YMCA is very pleased to be able to partner with Bloomsburg University on the new wall mat in our gymnasium,” added Tim Wagner, YMCA Board Member. “The willingness of the university to continue helping our community and the YMCA benefits both organizations.”

The Bloomsburg Area YMCA is a cause-driven Columbia County organization dedicated to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Bloomsburg Area YMCA addresses these needs through our facilities, programs, and community collaborations with like-minded organizations.