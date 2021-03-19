Bloomsburg, Pa. – The Bloomsburg University Foundation Board recently voted to make $2 million available as need-based scholarships for first-generation college students from Pennsylvania. The scholarships will begin rolling out immediately to first-time students who enroll at BU for the fall 2021 semester.

The initial award of $500,000 per year will become an annual renewable scholarship for students in the Class of 2025 who maintain successful academic standing.

"We are so thankful to the BUF Board and our donors for committing to provide such much-needed scholarships," said BU President Bashar W. Hanna. "They are leading our Husky Pack by example, and I can't thank them enough for the work they've done to make this happen."

BU's commitment to making a four-year degree more attainable for first-generation students was recently recognized when the university was named a First-gen Forward Institution by The Center for First-generation Student Success, an initiative of NASPA (Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education) and The Suder Foundation. The First-gen Forward designation recognizes higher education institutions that have demonstrated a commitment to improving experiences and advancing first-generation college students' outcomes.

"One of the biggest challenges for current and incoming students is the harsh reality that they may have to postpone their education due to financial obstacles, especially during these uncertain times," said BUF Board President Drew Hostetter. "That's what we're here for, to help support students and advance the success of this university. Right now, this is the best way for us to do that."

To qualify for the scholarships, recipients must be first-generation, full-time students. They must also be Pennsylvania residents with demonstrated financial need or meet the criteria to receive Pell Grant assistance.

"This effort by our Foundation is going to make all the difference for many students enrolling this fall," said BU Vice President for Student Success and Enrollment Services Tom Fletcher. "What's so important is the renewable component, which shows prospective students that the BU community is here to provide the back-up they need to not only help them enroll but also to stay on track for timely completion of their degrees."