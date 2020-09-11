Bloomsburg, Pa. -- The Bloomsburg University Student Veteran Association will be holding moments of silence throughout the day today in memory of those lost during the attacks on September 11, 2001. The moments of silence will take place by the annual 9/11 Memorial flag display on the Academic Quad near Warren Student Services Center.

There will be moments of silence at the following times.

Moments of Silence:

8:46 am

9:03 am

9:37 am

10:07 am

All members of the community are welcome to participate in the moments of silence.