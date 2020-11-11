Bloomsburg, Pa. – The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that 22 veterans die every day from suicide, with veterans and active military members comprising 18% of all American suicides despite only making up about 8% of the nation's adult population.

The disproportionate number of military heroes taking their own lives is a sobering sign that sometimes, heroes need help just like the rest of us.

Our veterans deserve better, and Bloomsburg University's Student Veterans Association (BUSVA) is doing their part to raise awareness and funding for both veterans and those who are currently serving in the military. Each year, BUSVA hosts a Veteran and Military Suicide Awareness Walk around the quad with a procession of students carrying military flags, educating the public and raising funds for the National Alliance to End Veteran Suicide.

This year's walk will take place this Friday, Nov. 13, beginning at 10 a.m. The walk traditionally loops around the quad 88 times, which amounts to a distance of 22 miles - one mile for each life lost per day.

BUSVA has asked that donations this year be made directly to the National Alliance to End Veteran Suicide. To make a donation, visit na2evs.org/Donate. There are several donation options available, including direct credit card payments, PayPal, mailed donations, Benevity Fund, and Amazon Smile.