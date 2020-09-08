Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Sergeant Frank Doone of Bloomsburg, a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and a criminal justice major at Bloomsburg University, is part of a six-person nationwide esports team that will be battling online this September.

Doone and his teammates will participate in the Keystone Masters: Format Experiments (FX), a live tournament for World of Warcraft against teams from all over the world.

Doone’s team consists of military personnel from all parts of the Army, including members from the National Guard, Reserve and active duty. While the tournament typically is held in London, because of travel restrictions this year it will be streamed live on Twitch.tv.

Keystone Masters is a community esports organization that strives to add value to World of Warcraft’s ecosystem.

Time trials for the event began on Wednesday, September 2, and ran through Monday, September 7. The time trials are a six-day long challenge to complete the assigned three dungeons as quickly as possible. The eight best teams will then compete in a “live” double-elimination tournament beginning on Saturday, September 19, with the event concluding on Sunday, September 20.

Teams are eligible to win a part of a $7,000 prize pool, including payouts for the first through sixth place teams.

Joining Doone on the team are SGT Jorge Clavell Cruz, SSG Robert Douglas, SSG James Trigg, SSG Evan Watkins, and CPT Alexander Withenbury. The team is an independent team orchestrated, managed, and sponsored by the Army, but is not an official Army team.

Doone helped to bring the team together to connect with younger generations and recruitment and be the bridge between the millennials and older Army service members.

Fans can follow Doone and his team throughout the event on Twitch and can follow Doone’s “Point of View” streaming with team chats on his Twitch channel.