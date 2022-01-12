As area universities respond to COVID-19, they are issuing updated plans for the spring semester. Bloomsburg University will shift online temporarily, while Mansfield will begin in-person for all students, assuming testing requirements are met.

Bloomsburg University

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania's Spring 2022 semester will begin on Monday, Jan. 24, with the first week of classes to be delivered online. The University will continue all classes the week of Jan. 31, as planned (meaning in-person, hybrid, or online), according to the student's schedule.

By starting the semester with just the one week online, Bloomsburg University can stagger the move-in process and provide a robust testing protocol for students living on campus. All students residing on campus will be required to have a negative COVID test before being permitted to complete the move-in process. Testing will take place at Monty's on the Upper Campus. A negative COVID test result within 48 hours of move-in will also be accepted.

"We are excited for the start of the Spring 2022 semester and the return of our students to campus," said BU President Bashar Hanna. "Our campus community has been diligently following the safety protocols, and I know they will continue to do what is necessary to ensure a healthy and safe semester of learning."

In addition, masks will continue to be required to be worn inside all campus buildings by all students, faculty, staff, and guests.

For more information on the start of the Spring 2022 semester, visit bloomu.edu/spring.

Mansfield University

Mansfield University will return to in-person instruction with health and wellness protocols in place for the Spring 2022 semester, which begins on Monday, Jan. 24.

All students living on campus, regardless of vaccination status, are required to test negative for COVID-19 with a University-provided rapid antigen test prior to moving into the residence halls. Free testing is available for all students and employees upon request. Open testing clinics for students and employees will also be held throughout the semester.

Masking will continue to be required for all indoor campus spaces and while using University transportation. The University will provide KN95 and surgical masks to the campus community.

"We are excited for the start of the Spring 2022 semester and the return of our students to our campus," said Mansfield University Interim President Dr. Bashar Hanna. "Our campus community has been very diligently following the safety protocols, and I know they will continue to do what is necessary to have ensure a healthy and safe semester of learning."

Mansfield University encourages all students and employees to receive their COVID-19 vaccine and booster. The University will host additional, optional on-campus vaccination clinics during the spring semester.

The Mansfield University Health and Safety Plan is available at mansfield.edu/health.