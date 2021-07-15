Remarks from PASSHE Board of Governors Chair Cynthia Shapira were followed by a presentation by State System Chancellor Daniel Greenstein, at a Zoom meeting of leaders of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education.

"Today's vote represents the most profound reimagining of public higher education in the Commonwealth since the State System began in 1983," said Shapira.

"This effort has proven we can fulfill what we set out to do - ensuring student and institutional success, while providing the highest quality education at the lowest possible price," Shapira added.

A roundtable discussion ensued after. Following these actions, a unanimous vote by the PASSHE Board of Governors now takes the number of state universities from fourteen, to ten, with the approval of integration plans for the commonwealth's university system.

California, Clarion, and Edinboro Universities join Lock Haven, Mansfield, and Bloomsburg Universities as the six institutions of higher learning which will be integrating.

Greenstein, chancellor of the state system, made sure to mention students with degrees-in-progress in universities where these changes were happening, would not be affected; and would be able to finish their degrees at their respective college campuses.

"These universities have been part of the cultural and economic fabric of their communities well over a century, and they will continue to be so for years to come. Additionally, the degrees they offer to new graduates, as well as those held by alumni, will maintain the highest value," said Greenstein.

He continued, "We set out on this journey determined to do what's right for students, their communities and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

94,000 students are currently enrolled in the state's higher education system. With the integration changes, the system will be formed into two groups which will encompass three different college campuses.

"As we have said from the beginning, building an integrated university will take time," Greenstein said.

"You cannot flip a switch and expect it to be done. The work will engage all stakeholders, be conducted transparently through routine quarterly reporting to the Board and the General Assembly and be subjected to our constant review and refinement so that we accomplish the best possible result for our students and their communities, now and in the future," said the chancellor.

It was mentioned that universities would maintain continued use of each campuses historic name, and brand identity, as part of its respective integrated university.

Interesting to some was the fact there were three new members of the Board of Governor's that voted on the integration plan, which has drawn the ire of some who had concerns they were not fully brought up to speed on the overall plan for consolidation.

The new members are Alexander Roberts from Edinboro University; Robert W Bogle of Philadelphia.; and Zakariya Scott from Bloomsburg University.

Support for integration was mixed. The plan had the support of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, and many Republican lawmakers.

However, there were at least 40 Democratic members of the state legislature who had issues; instead urging delay, fearful too many unanswered questions and gaps in the consolidation plan.

Among some of these concerns came from faculty unions, who said the gaps in information, such as organizational charts which outline academic affairs and programs, are important to provide accurate information so as to advise students which departments and policies will exist under the new consolidation plan.

However, it was explained new organizational charts are expected to be released in the coming months as the institutions begin the transition process.

Integration means three partner campuses - each maintaining their unique brand identities and on-campus educational, student life experiences.

There will be a single administration, budget, unified faculty, and student information system. The integration was intended to help put the institutions on more solid financial footing, while expanding access to an increased number of programs across the institutions.

"As we shift toward implementation, we will continue to remain focused on our students and their success." explained Dr. John Ulrich, Mansfield University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Acting President.

"Our shared commitment, across all three campuses, is to expand access to affordable, high-quality educational opportunities for our students while at the same time maintaining vibrant campuses within our respective communities," Ulrich said.

The Commonwealth recently committed $200 million over three years which will be used to invest in student success initiatives, reduce debt loads, and support faculty and staff training and transition.

The first round of students will begin at the integrated university system in August 2022, with the integrated curriculum finalized by August 2024.

The integration plan was explained to residents of the commonwealth as a financial integrity decision

Since 2010, enrollment has seen a loss of 22% stretched out across the states system. Pennsylvania has long ranked 47th state out 50 states per capita in public support for higher education.

Other actions taken by Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education

Students wishing to transfer colleges will now have an easier time doing so.

In other business, the board of governor's for the state system approved revisions to Policy 1999-01, which is intended to streamline transfer pathways into state system universities.

It will also reduce excess time and credits to get a degree, plus increase transfer enrollments from a Pennsylvania community college into state system universities.

The board also unanimously appointed Bashar Hanna as interim president of Mansfield University, and Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of California University, to begin no later than Aug. 1.

Hanna currently serves as president of Bloomsburg University, and interim president of Lock Haven; while Pehrsson serves as president of Clarion University, and interim president of Edinboro University.

The board of governor's also unanimously re-elected Cindy Shapira as chair, David Maser as vice-chair, and Sam Smith as second vice-chair.