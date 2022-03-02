Mansfield/Bloomsburg/Lock Haven, Pa. -- Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield Universities have honored the commitment to maintain each institution's historic names and identities through integration, according to a news release sent Wednesday from the state university system.

Each campus will continue to use its respective location name - Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University, and Mansfield University - maintaining the use of the word University, existing logos, colors, mascots, and traditions.

Diplomas will prominently display either Bloomsburg University, Lock Haven University, or Mansfield University at the top of the document according to each graduate's location of choice.

On March 2, 2022, the State System Board of Governors unanimously approved the name Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania to represent the integrated entity for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield Universities. Commonwealth University serves as the name for the integrated entity's accreditadions and contractual purposes.

However, Commonwealth University will not serve as a public-facing identifier, but will remain in the background, allowing the universities to legally and compliantly become one entity while maintaining our strong brands in our regions and beyond, the release said.

The integrated university name was developed through extensive research and with input from students, alumni, faculty, staff, trustees, the community and prospective students and their families.

Dr. Bashar Hanna, president of Bloomsburg University and interim president of Lock Haven and Mansfield universities said, "we are proud that each university's name will remain prominent across our campuses and in our ongoing outreach to families across the state as we showcase the power of our three universities through the breadth of educational experiences accessible to current and future students. The continued engagement of our communities is shaping the future of our universities and enabling educational opportunities for generations to come. We are changing the trajectory of public higher education for the hard-working citizens of Pennsylvania."

The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield Universities is an "investment in the communities and people of Pennsylvania to expand high-quality, affordable academic opportunities to support the needs of all learners," the release said.

The goal is to maximize experiential learning and career preparation, while continuing vibrant on-campus student experiences.

The three universities offer opportunity for growth, increased access for students, and can serve as a catalyst for economic and workforce development in the region, across the Commonwealth, and beyond.

"Since the beginning of the integration process we have committed to retaining the local names and identities of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities, acknowledging that they are the heartbeats of the communities they serve. Today we have taken another step forward in the redesign of our state system universities. These three historic institutions are continuing their evolution, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to serving the students of the commonwealth. It is through that commitment that we see tremendous value in selecting the name Commonwealth University to represent the integrated entity," said PASSHE Chancellor Daniel Greenstein.

BOG Board Chair Cynthia Shapira said, "The integration of Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield universities establishes an education powerhouse in the Northeast region of the Commonwealth, promising increased access to quality academic programs, experienced faculty, a wealth of opportunities for current and future students, and deep connection to Pennsylvania's workforce needs. We commend the recommendation of Commonwealth University as an entity name for the Northeast integrating institutions and thank the stakeholders for their input and service to our universities."

Each campus will continue to retain a full complement of athletic programs and leadership is working with the NCAA to confirm this path in the spring. Athletic logos, colors, mascots, and traditions will not change.

Existing foundations and alumni associations will remain separate and continue to support their respective campuses. Donors can continue to designate funds to support programs or a campus of their choosing.



