Mansfield/Bloomsburg, Pa. – Anticipated availability of COVID-19 vaccines and safety measures that have been implemented over the last year have allowed Mansfield and Bloomsburg Universities to begin planning in-person classes and events for the 2021-2022 academic year, beginning this August. Both institutions are scheduled to begin their fall terms on Monday, August 23.

"As students and their families plan for the upcoming academic year, we wanted to share our intent to return to a more traditional campus setting in the fall," explained Dr. Charles Patterson, President of Mansfield University. "We understand that situations surrounding the coronavirus pandemic may alter those plans and we will continue to follow guidance from public health officials to inform our decisions."

“In the classroom and across all aspects of campus life, we will ensure that our safety measures align with the current COVID environment,” said BU President Bashar W. Hanna. “The decision to return to the traditional form of classroom instruction is based on anticipated vaccine rates, current projections by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the beginning of easing of restrictions within the Commonwealth.”

Mansfield University plans to continue offering some remote options when appropriate. New Student Orientation programs, usually held over the summer on campus, will remain virtual this year, but MU is planning in-person Welcome Week activities in the week prior to the start of the semester. Additional plans and information will be released as they are developed.

Both universities will develop contingency plans in case instruction and events need to be held exclusively remotely again.

Bloomsburg University will operate at planned capacity with no more than two students assigned per residence hall room, with single bedrooms for all suite and apartment residents. Dining venues will be open, and student athletes will be allowed to compete in intercollegiate events again. Athletic events' fan attendance are subject to CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

BU's fall term will conclude on Friday, December 3, with final exams scheduled on December 6 through 9. Commencement ceremonies will take place Saturday, December 11.

“As always, our highest priority remains the health and safety of our campus community.” Hanna said. “The University will continue to adhere to guidelines from the CDC and the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and directives from the Governor’s Office and the Office of the Chancellor of the State System. As our planning for the Fall 2021 semester continues, BU will also be prepared to adjust our plans accordingly, if necessary.”