Lewisburg, Pa. — Over 1,700 alumni and family members will be heading to Lewisburg for the annual Bucknell University Reunion Weekend from June 2 to 4. The event is celebrating classes with years ending in 3 and 8, with a 50th reunion for the Class of 1973.

Returning Bison will have a variety of activities available including all-class and class-year-specific events; trolley and walking tours around campus; Bucknell 360° classroom sessions; and outdoor activities, including kayak trips on the Susquehanna River and a golf tournament at Bucknell Golf Club. There will be a Bucknell Memories exhibit of University archives materials — including photographs and artifacts — highlighting Bucknell classes celebrating special reunion years throughout the weekend in Lower Level I of the Bertrand Library.

Saturday morning will feature the Bucknell University Alumni Association awards reception and ceremony in Holmes Hall lobby, which will start at 10:30 a.m. This year’s recipients include:

Cynthia A. Mason-Posey ’78, Loyalty to Bucknell Award Mason-Posey is a devoted member of Bucknell Annual Giving’s Cornerstone Society and has established a charitable gift for the University from her estate. She served as a class ambassador for her 40th reunion and as a committee member for her 45th. She supports social-science research both on and off campus as an advisory board member of the Bucknell Institute for Public Policy. She was chairperson of the Bucknell Black Alumni Association from 2009-15. Her signature project was raising awareness of Edward McKnight Brawley, Class of 1875, M1878, the first African American graduate of Bucknell. Through her leadership, the University held Bucknell 140 — a celebration of the 140th anniversary of Brawley’s graduation at which 13 of his descendants visited campus to share their stories.

Bob Drake ’73, Service to Humanity Award Drake and his wife, Renée, have been actively involved with work helping children, leading a number of initiatives in Israel and South Africa. He has also supported causes such as The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel, one of the top five basic research institutes in the world. He is chair of the Dutch Friends of the Israel Cancer Association, where he helps raise funds for cancer research. For these and other efforts in The Netherlands, he was Knighted by Queen Beatrix in 2013. Bob and Renée endowed the Ekard Artist-in-Residence program at Bucknell, which gives students opportunities to engage with accomplished artists through events held in conjunction with the Department of Art & Art History. They have also created two shows with Rick Rinehart, director of the Samek Art Museum.

Antoinette Klatzky ’08, Young Alumni Award Klatzky has co-created social enterprises, innovated on philanthropic strategy, and hosted and produced activation of local, national, and global movements. She currently serves as the vice president of programs and partnerships of the Eileen Fisher Foundation and on the boards of Presencing Institute, TIDES Network, Women’s Funding Network, and Westchester Community Foundation. In her role, she has established and maintained partnerships with key innovators around the world. She continues to regularly facilitate leadership programming and empowerment workshops, and hosts the Women Together community for the Eileen Fisher Foundation. During the pandemic, she developed an emergency relief fund for employees affected by COVID-19. Prior to that, she led the development of Choose Handloom, a human rights initiative in the Eileen Fisher supply chain. She continues to serve as an advisor to various networks on systemic and strategic action for racial equity and justice.

Michael C. Pascucci ’58, P’81, P’87, G’21, G’22, Outstanding Achievement in a Chosen Profession Award. Pascucci’s finance background helped him to pursue many successful business ventures including Duck Pond Associates, a private investment company of which he is the chairman, and Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., which he owns together with his family. He is also a principal investor in Duck Pond Realty, an owner/operator of multi-family residential developments in several Southeast United States markets. He has been the principal and driving force behind many enterprises throughout his career. They include pledging more than $40 million to Bucknell in 2021, the largest one-time commitment in the University’s history. Of this historic pledge, $30 million will support unrestricted, need-based financial aid endowment through the Pascucci Family Scholarship, with over $10 million enabling improvements in and around Christy Mathewson–Memorial Stadium.

Special weekend events include a dessert reception and toast by President John Bravman to honor Pascucci at 1:45 p.m. Saturday at the site of the Pascucci Family Athletics Complex, which is under construction near Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.

There will also be a College of Engineering reception, including retirement recognition of Professor Keith Buffinton, mechanical engineering — the college’s former dean — on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Holmes Hall lobby.

The weekend’s grand finale will begin at 9:30 p.m. and provide participants the chance to dance under the big tent near Sojka Pavilion at “Bison Blast,” listen to “Sounds of the ’70s” in Sojka Pavilion, or relax at the jazz bar in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, Atrium Lobby. Weather permitting, the day will wrap up with late-night fireworks beginning at 10:40 p.m. Community members should be aware that the fireworks may last until 11 p.m.

Reunion Weekend comes to a close Sunday with a 10 a.m. Robert Lowry Service of Remembrance and Celebration in Rooke Chapel, an interfaith service in which all alumni, faculty, and staff who passed away in the past year will be remembered.

The exhibit What You Think You Know — in which the artists question popular misconceptions surrounding Indigeneity by challenging stereotypes of Native identity, cultures, and artistic production — will also be on view at the Samek Art Museum’s Downtown Gallery, 416 Market Street, during its open hours from noon to 5 p.m.

The Lewisburg community is invited to join several events during the weekend, including Bucknell 360° sessions; the exhibit at Samek Art Museum’s Downtown Gallery; and Sunday’s service at Rooke Chapel.

The complete schedule is available here.

