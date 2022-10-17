Every year, millions of children are affected by head lice: little parasitic insects that attach to hair and suck on human blood. No matter how good your personal hygiene is or how clean your home is, you can still get head lice through direct contact with another person who has head lice.

“Although head lice are a year-round problem, the number of cases usually peaks during back-to-school time in the fall and again in January,” says Patricia Brown, M.D., a dermatologist at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Children who spend a lot of time together in close quarters such as during sports are especially at risk. Children playing closely together in large groups can experience lice rapidly spreading from child to child, especially if their heads are touching while playing or talking. Although uncommon, head lice can be spread by sharing clothing or belongings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 6 million to 12 million cases of head lice occur each year in the U.S. in children ages 3 to 11. Head lice cases are most common among children attending childcare or school, and the household members of children with head lice.

Head lice are exclusively a human parasite. Pets cannot get head lice, and people cannot get head lice from pets.

How to identify and treat head lice

Head lice are tan to pale grey blood-sucking insects that are about the size of a sesame seed. They attach themselves to the scalp and lay eggs ("nits") in hair.

To check for head lice or nits, part the hair in several spots and use a bright light and magnifying glass to spot them. Lice don't jump and have no wings; they only move by crawling, but they are quick crawlers. Because of their fast movement, it may be easier to find nits.

Nits often look like dandruff. To determine whether a spot has nits or flakes of dead skin, pick up a strand of hair close to the scalp and drag a fingernail across the area where you suspect there are nits. Dandruff falls off easily. Nits are attached firmly to hair strands.

FDA-approved treatments for head lice include over-the-counter and prescription drugs in shampoo, conditioner, and lotions. Some of the treatments come in kits that include a fine-tooth comb. Individual lice removal combs are available to manually remove lice and nits.

“Many head lice products are not for use in children younger than 2. So read the label carefully before using a product to make sure it is safe to use on your child,” Brown says.

The FDA suggests speaking with a pediatrician or pharmacist about appropriate treatments based on your child's age and weight. Treatment should only be used with adult supervision.

Preventing head lice

Teach children to avoid head-to-head contact during play, sports, parties, camp, etc.

Teach children not to share clothing and supplies like hats, scarves, helmets, uniforms, towels, combs, brushes, bandannas, hair ties, and headphones.

Disinfect combs and brushes that have been used by a person with head lice by soaking them in hot water (at least 130°F) for 5 to 10 minutes.

Avoid lying on beds, couches, pillows, carpets, or stuffed animals that have recently been in contact with a person who has head lice.

Vacuum the floor and furniture where a person with lice has been. Lice survive less than a day or two if they are not on a person.

Clean items that have been in contact with the head of a person with lice in the 48 hours before treatment. Machine wash and dry clothes, bed linens, and other items in hot water (130°F) and a high heat drying cycle. Clothing and items that are not washable can be dry-cleaned or sealed in a plastic bag and stored for two weeks.

Don't use standard insecticide spray or foggers. They can be toxic if inhaled or touched.

After treating lice with medication, check members of the household for lice after several weeks. If you find live lice again, contact your doctor.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.