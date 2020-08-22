Back-to-school looks very different this year. And parents everywhere are asking themselves (and their children's pediatricians), “should I send my child back to school?” There’s no doubt that school plays a critical role in kids’ lives, not only for their educational needs, but for their emotional well-being. But with COVID-19 cases rising in some areas, and the uncertainty of the pandemic, it’s a difficult decision to make.

The big question: Should I send my child back to school?

With schools closing early in the spring, many kids are missing their friends and teachers and are excited to get back some sense of normalcy. And even with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you may still find yourself (understandably) concerned about sending your child back to the classroom, while also looking forward to the return to school.

It’s truly an individual decision for each parent and child to make. And that decision may depend on a few factors, like where you live, you and your child’s risk for getting COVID-19, the measures being taken at your child’s school and your comfort level with those measures.

The bottom line

If you have concerns or questions, talk to your child’s pediatrician. We’re here to share the facts and have these discussions with you. If you don’t have a well visit scheduled, you can use myGeisinger to message your pediatrician, call their office or schedule a telemedicine appointment to discuss your concerns.

It’s also important to have conversation with your child, see how they’re feeling about returning to school and make sure they understand the guidelines that will be put into place.

No matter where you land on the decision — in-person or virtual learning — you and your child should continue to take precautions like wearing a face mask in public, following physical distancing recommendations and practicing good hand hygiene.

Tips for keeping your kids healthy at school this fall

Back-to-school time is filled with excitement, a few jitters and a chance for your kids to reconnect with old friends and make new ones. It’s also the time of year when their exposure to germs (viruses and bacteria) kicks into high gear, raising their risk for getting sick.

If you’re sending your child back to the classroom this year, be sure they’re prepared to follow safety guidelines outlined by their school to keep themselves and others healthy.

Along with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, follow these additional tips to help keep your kids healthy:

Practice good hand hygiene

Frequent handwashing is one of our best defenses against getting sick — from pink eye to COVID-19. It’s important to teach your kids good hand hygiene habits (here’s a handy guide) and to monitor their handwashing to be sure they’re washing the right way.

Touching a surface and then touching their face, mouth, nose or eyes is the most common way kids encounter the germs that make them sick. So, encourage them to wash — wash often and wash well.

Pack a hand sanitizer in their bag

While washing hands with soap and warm water is the best way to combat the germs that can make us sick, it may not always be possible to hit the sink. For those times, using a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol is a great solution. And be sure your hand sanitizer doesn’t contain methanol.

As always, stick with soap and water if hands are soiled with dirt or other substances.

Cough and sneeze like Dracula

Teach your child to cough and sneeze into their bent elbow instead of their hands. We often say ‘cough into your chicken wing.’ The position looks a lot like Dracula pulling his cape across his face, which makes it fun and easy to remember, especially with Halloween approaching.

This practice will keep germs off their hands and makes it less likely that they’ll spread to another child or a surface that everyone touches.

Watch for signs of any illness, including lesser known viruses and infections

Some illnesses aren’t common in adulthood but can run rampant through daycares and elementary schools. Watch out for:

Head lice: Lice can cause an itchy scalp, red bumps on the head and neck, irritability, difficulty sleeping and white particles (lice eggs) in the hair.

Hand-foot-mouth disease: This condition can cause sores in the mouth and blisters on the hands and feet.

Fifth disease: Also called "slapped cheek syndrome," Fifth disease causes a rash on the cheeks and may be accompanied by a low-grade fever.

Pink eye: Pink eye causes the whites of the eyes to become pink or red, often with watery, green or white discharge. The infected eye may be itchy or painful.

These illnesses can cause a lot of discomfort. Some can be treated at home with over-the-counter treatments, while some require prescriptions.

If you recognize any of these symptoms, call your pediatrician.

Know when to keep your child home from school

While it’s always a good idea to keep your child home from school if they aren’t feeling well, it’s especially important now. If your child is sick, keeping them home not only allows them to recover, but it also keeps them from spreading germs to others.

As general rules, keep them home if they:

Run a fever

Have a cough

Vomit more than once

Have frequent bouts of diarrhea (more than 3 loose stools in 24 hours)

Complain of joint pain or muscle aches

Complain of chills or shaking shivers

Have an unexplained rash

Are unable to eat and drink normally

Are unable to concentrate on schoolwork due to not feeling well

When in doubt, it’s probably best to err on the side of caution and keep your child home. And don’t be afraid to call your pediatrician for advice.

In addition to the above general health tips, the USDA has assembled a list of back-to-school food safety tips for families.

“Parents are juggling many decisions as students may be returning to school for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and others may still be distance learning,” said Dr. Mindy Brashears, Under Secretary for Food Safety at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “You don’t want to add foodborne illness – commonly called food poisoning – to your list of concerns, so take time to plan and prepare your children’s lunch meals safely.”

USDA encourages families to be prepared by adding a few essential items to your back-to-school shopping list. They can be used to avoid mistakes in the kitchen that can lead to illness.

“Having the whole family follow some simple food safety behaviors can help them avoid all kinds of illnesses this time of year, including foodborne illness,” said Paul Kiecker, Administrator for USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. “This list of items can help you and your family make sure lunches and snacks are safely prepared, following the USDA’s four steps to food safety: Clean, Separate, Cook, and Chill.”

Hand wipes, hand sanitizers, soap and towels

Now more than ever, it’s important to keep these items visible as a reminder to clean hands and surfaces. People tend to rush through the steps of washing when they are on-the-go. Recent USDA research conducted in test kitchens revealed participants were not washing their hands properly up to 99% of the time before and during meal preparation. Wash hands with clean, running water (warm or cold) and soap for at least 20 seconds and dry them with a clean cloth or towel. Hand wipes and 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be used to clean hands and surfaces if water and soap are not available. Remember to wash cutting boards, dishes, utensils and countertops with soap and hot water after preparing each food item and before proceeding to the next item. A bleach-based solution can be used to sanitize surfaces and utensils.

Different colored cutting boards

If you’re preparing perishable foods that require cutting (for example, bacon and chicken for salad) make sure you separate raw meat and poultry from ready-to-eat foods (such as fruits, vegetables, cheeses, etc.) to avoid cross-contamination. Harmful bacteria can spread throughout the kitchen and get onto cutting boards, utensils, countertops and other ready-to-eat foods you’re preparing. Different colored cutting boards are a good reminder of this step. Use a green cutting board for fresh produce and another color for meat and poultry.

Food thermometers

A food thermometer is the only way to know that foods are safely cooked to a temperature high enough to kill any harmful bacteria that might be present. Have a food thermometer easily accessible. It will be easier to remember the cook step if the thermometer is always reachable.

Insulated soft-sided lunch boxes, gel packs, and appliance thermometers

If children have lunch outside of the home, make sure they have an insulated, soft-sided lunch box or bag to keep perishable items in their lunch cold. A frozen gel pack, combined with a frozen juice box or bottle of water, should keep lunches chilled and safe until lunchtime. Place them on top and bottom of perishable food items to keep them cold and avoid the “Danger Zone” (temperatures between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit where bacteria can multiply quickly and cause illness).

Insulated containers

When children take a hot lunch outside of the home, insulated containers are important to keep food that should be served hot safe. Use an insulated container to keep soup, chili, and stew hot at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or above. Fill the container with boiling water, let it stand for a few minutes, empty, and then put in the piping hot food. Keep the insulated container closed until lunchtime to keep the contents hot.

Stop by the food preparation aisle at your grocery store to find many of these items on your back-to-school food safety list. By using them, you can keep your children (and the rest of your family) safe from food borne illness.